Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to host astronomy program

ROGERS -- Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free astronomy program from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the park's visitor center.

The evening will begin with an indoor program at 4:30 p.m. in the Discovery Room discussing "What's Up in the Winter Sky?" Night sky viewing begins at 5:30 p.m. according to a news release.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide telescopes for guests to use. Objects that will be viewed include a two-day-old moon, Jupiter, Saturn the constellations Orion, Taurus, the stars of Pleiades and more, according to the release.

Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly and may bring a flashlight covered with a red cloth or balloon and a folding chair. Binoculars and star charts are welcome. Recommended ages are 8 and up.

For more information, call 479-789-5000.