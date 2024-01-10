JBU women continue run in conference action

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- A late Graci Harris three pointer and a 12-of-14 effort at the free-throw line powered the John Brown University women's basketball team to a 52-51 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) at the Sheaffer Center on Jan. 6.

The win extends a program record streak to open Sooner Athletic play as the Golden Eagles (10-3, 7-0) have shattered through the previous mark of five consecutive. After starting the season 2-3, JBU has pieced together eight straight wins -- the longest stretch of wins since the 2013-14 campaign.

Opening the fourth quarter facing a nine-point deficit, the Lions (7-5, 4-3) rallied on a 12-2 run over the first 5:23 of the period to take a 44-43 lead. In the final 4:36, the Golden Eagles finished 6-of-8 at the line and used the Harris three pointer to break a 48-48 tie.

Senior Tarrah Stephens -- who led all players with 16 points, scoring 10 at the line -- split her free throws with 72 seconds remaining. While the Lions would hit a three pointer to pull within one, Neely Tilley-Bedick's shot at the buzzer wouldn't fall as the visitors escaped Waxahachie with a win for the fourth time in its last four tries.

JBU has now won six straight over the Lions after suffering three consecutive losses from 2018-2020. John Brown improved to 22-5 all-time versus SAGU.

Four three pointers, including a pair from junior Emily Sanders, ignited a second quarter that featured JBU netting four of its five buckets from long range, all while holding SAGU to 3-of-13 (23%) from the floor to take a 28-20 lead into the intermission.

The rebounding was slightly in favor of the visitors, 30-29, as was the turnover margin, 13-11. While both teams shot well below 40%, the Golden Eagles converted 86% of their free throws (12-of-14) and allowed the hosts to hold the lead for a mere 3:38 (9.1 %) of the game.

Senior Natalie Smith was the only other Golden Eagle to finish in double-digit scoring as she became the 20th player in program history to surpass the 1,000-point career mark with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, all coming from behind the arc. Harris finished with nine points and joined Smith with three assists apiece.

Rylee Lavender and Agar Garcia scored 11 and 10 points for the Lions as Garcia completed the double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles return home to Bill George Arena on Thursday night when they welcome Southwestern Christian (Okla.) for a 6 p.m. contest.

JBU 72, North Texas at Dallas 44

DALLAS -- Senior Tarrah Stephens' game-high 20 points led a trio of Golden Eagle double-digit scorers as the John Brown University women's basketball team used a commanding 19-7 first quarter lead to make easy work of North Texas at Dallas in a 72-44 romp at the Trinity Basin Preparatory Athletic Complex on Jan. 4.

With the win, the Golden Eagles made history by starting out the conference season with six consecutive wins for the first time ever. John Brown joined the Sooner Athletic Conference in the summer of 1995.

Senior Bella Irlenborn shot 6- of-9 from the field and converted 5-of-6 at the free-throw line to contribute a season-best 18 points, while pulling down 11 rebounds to complete her second double-double of the season. Senior Natalie Smith poured in five of JBU's 10 three pointers and finished with 17 points.

The visitors dominated every aspect of the game, and despite finding themselves outscored 16-8 in the third quarter to bring the Trailblazer (1-5, 1-5) deficit to just eight, 46-38, JBU responded by shooting 73% (8 of 11) in the fourth quarter and posted a 26-6 scoring advantage to complete the 28-point victory.

Shooting 43% (23-of-54) overall from the field, the Golden Eagles improved to 7-0 when shooting better than 40%. UNTD shot 33% (19-of-57) from the floor, but the Golden Eagles worked 18 Trailblazer fouls into a 16-of-18 effort from the free-throw line to accompany a 43-26 rebounding advantage.

Ten offensive rebounds resulted in an extra 14 second-chance points for JBU.

Five different Golden Eagles posted a block in the contest, matching a season high.

Morgan Strawder tallied 15 points and secured seven rebounds for North Texas at Dallas, while Kayla James added 13 points and five assists.