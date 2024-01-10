Kids take time to play at the Siloam Springs Public Library

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sayla Cook 3, and her sister Sadie (right), 1, play with Grandma Lori Estrem at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday. Although they are not members of the Builder's Club, the Cook children regularly attend the story time hour at the library.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Avondale Burney, 4, builds with her Legos during the Builder's Club on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library. The Builder's Club program has been a part of the library's activities for children for approximately one year, according to children's librarian Lacy Snarr.

