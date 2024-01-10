Miller named as police chief for Siloam Springs

Scott Miller was appointed Chief of Police at the Siloam Springs Police Department effective Jan. 1, according to a news release.

"It has been my pleasure to serve the department and citizens of Siloam Springs," Miller said. "Being chosen as the next chief of police is a great privilege to continue my service to the citizens and men and women of the police department. I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity."

Miller assumes the role after serving as interim chief following former Chief of Police Allan Gilbert's transition to City Administrator in August. Miller is also the first internal hire for police chief in more than 20 years, according to the release.

"Scott has been an invaluable member of our police force for more than 23 years, demonstrating leadership, dedication and a commitment to the safety and well-being of our community," Gilbert said. "His unwavering professionalism and proven track record make him an excellent choice for this important role. As chief of police, Scott will bring his expertise to bear in guiding our law- enforcement efforts, fostering community relationships and enhancing the overall effectiveness of our police department. His vision for a safe, secure Siloam Springs aligns seamlessly with our shared goals and values. I believe that Scott's leadership will contribute significantly to the continued success of our police department, and I am confident that he will uphold the highest standards of integrity and service."

Miller joined the department in July 2000, commencing his law enforcement career as a dispatcher in 1999 at the Grove Police Department in Oklahoma. Over his 23-year tenure, he has displayed a commitment to continuous improvement, professional growth and leadership, according to the release.

Miller's experience spans divisions including patrol, criminal investigations, crime suppression unit, SWAT and narcotics. His leadership was evident during his tenure as captain since January 2018, overseeing crucial aspects of operations including training and accreditation, traffic unit and patrol operations. Miller's dedication has been pivotal in guiding the department through transformative initiatives and critical incidents earning him numerous commendations such as the Morgan's Choice Award from the Morgan Nick Foundations in 2007 and the Life Saving Award, according to the release.

Miller is graduate of the FBI National Academy 280th session and holds a degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law Enforcement Supervision. His academic pursuits also include studies at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and the University of Phoenix in criminal justice, according to the release.