Mountain Home picks up home win over Siloam Springs

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Mountain Home's girls played almost a perfect first quarter, outscoring Siloam Springs 30-3 on the way to a 62-28 home win on Jan. 5.

Junior Laykin Moore knocked down four three-pointers and scored 14 in the opening quarter on her way to a game-high 19 points.

Mountain Home, which entered the game tied at No. 5 in the Class 5A rankings, held Siloam Springs to 1-of-8 shooting from the field in the period and forced seven turnovers.

Mountain Home led 22-0 after an offensive rebound and bucket by Anna McCarn, and the visitors did not score until Morgan Jones sank a three-pointer with 2:01 left in the period.

Sophomore Jayla Yonkers made a steal and layup that pushed the lead to 30-3 before halftime.

The Lady Bombers' lead grew to 42-5 on a free throw by Parker Huskey, and they led 42-7 at halftime after holding the Lady Panthers to 3-of-16 shooting for the half.

Mountain Home's lead increased to 54-10 early in the third quarter and was 54-16 to start the mercy-rule fourth period.

Yonkers added 14 points, while Livi Fosness grabbed a game-high seven rebounds, and Huskey dished out a game-high four assists for Mountain Home.

Jones paced Siloam Springs with 10 points. Mountain Home outrebounded Siloam Springs, 27-15.

Gravette Christmas Classic

Siloam Springs 56, Jay (Okla.) 34

The Lady Panthers jumped on the Lady Bulldogs early to take the win in the fifth-place game Dec. 29.

Siloam Springs scored the first eight points of the game and led 15-10 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers took a 45-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Cenzi Johnson had 11, Kaidence Prendergast 10, Emily Keehn nine, Erika Ellis seven, Kenlee Moore four, Bianey Quinonez two and Jasmin Labtiad one.

Hadley Goins led Jay with 11 points.

Siloam Springs 53, Life Way Christian 10

The Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Warriors in the first quarter and took an early 13-0 lead before leading 26-5 at halftime.

Siloam Springs increased its lead to 48-9 going into the third quarter.

Morgan Jones led Siloam Springs with 16 points, while Kenlee Moore and Emily Keehn each had 11 points, Kaidence Prendergast and Erika Ellis each with four, Natalie Perez and Jadyn O'Brien each with three and Jasmin Labitad one.

Lydia Roughley led Life Way Christian with four points.