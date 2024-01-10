Mountain Home uses scoring burst to get past Siloam Springs

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Mountain Home fell in an early hole before stunning Siloam Springs with a game-changing 29-0 run Jan. 5.

Senior Braiden Dewey scored 10 during the run and 24 for the game, leading the Bombers to a 59-47 victory over the Panthers in 5A-West Conference play at The Hangar.

The two teams combined for eight three-pointers in less than 6 minutes to start the game. Six of those were hit before Mountain Home was facing a 15-9 deficit from the visitors.

After Mountain Home's McGee Harris buried the game's seventh three-pointer, the Bombers were off to the races.

After Harris' three pointer, Dewey pumped in seven straight points with jumpers, and Levi Uchtman made a steal and layup for a 21-15 lead to end the quarter.

The run kept going in the second period as the lead reached double figures on a three-point play by Dewey at 25-15.

Sophomore Rhett Gilbert buried a three pointer, and junior Ryder McClain later scored six straight. McClain's basket with 1:57 left in the half sent the run to 29-0 and the lead to 38-15.

Siloam Springs' Cayden Hansen ended a drought of almost 10 minutes for his team with a three pointer, but Mountain Home still led 38-21 at the intermission.

The Panthers could climb only as close as 12 in the third period as the Bombers ran to a 52-32 advantage late in the quarter.

Siloam Springs managed to close to within 11 in the fourth, but Mountain Home held on for the double-digit victory.

Dewey totaled 24 points and seven rebounds, while Harris drained four three pointers and scored 14 points, and McClain added 10 points for the hosts.

Evan Allen led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Panthers with 12 points and six rebounds, while fellow sophomores A.J. Moore and Stewart Schwaninger added 10 points each

Gravette Christmas Classic

Siloam Springs 74, Dover 51

The Panthers finished third at the Gravette Christmas Classic with a victory over the Pirates in the third-place game on Dec. 29.

Siloam Springs jumped out to a 24-8 lead in the first quarter and pulled ahead 42-23 at halftime.

Dover cut into the Panthers' lead by outscoring Siloam Springs 20-10 in the third quarter to get within 52-43 going into the final quarter.

The Panthers re-established control in the fourth by outscoring the Pirates 22-8.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 22 points, while A.J. Moore and Stewart Schwaninger each had 13, Nathan Hawbaker and Eli Mann each with eight, Cayden Hansen six, Dylan Dunn and Crew Webb each with two.

Lane Standridge led the Pirates with 18, while Draden Davidson and Drew Masters each had 10.

Claremore, Okla. 58, Siloam Springs 53

The Zebras rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off the Panthers in a boys winner's bracket semifinal.

Claremore trailed by as many as seven points in the third quarter, but cut the Siloam Springs' lead to 40-39 going into the fourth.

The Zebras took the lead for good on a three-pointer from Eagun mann and Eli Rodgers followed with a three-pointer.

Will Jones led Claremore with 19 points, while Mann had 12.

A.J. Moore led Siloam Springs with 13 points, while Crew Webb had 12.

Evan Allen added eight points, while Stewart Schwaninger had six, Eli Mann and Jayden Hooton each with five and Nathan Hawbaker four.