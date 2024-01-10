O’ Christmas Tree, how to dispose of your branches. Options abound in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

It's time to get rid of that live Christmas tree. But where?

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has worked with many towns over the years to establish Christmas tree donation centers to give those used trees a second life as fish habitat, according to a commission news release.

Northwest Arkansas drop-off sites are:

Beaver Lake: Arkansas 12 access, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Don Roufa U.S. 412 access and the Monte Ne boat ramp access.

Lake Elmdale between Elm Springs and Springdale: Boat ramp access.

Bob Kidd Lake in Prairie Grove: Boat ramp access.

Crystal Lake in Decatur: Boat ramp access.

Lake Fayetteville in Fayetteville: Boat ramp access and the marina are closed and will reopen Jan. 15, according to the city's website.

Trees can be dropped off until the end of January.

The Game and Fish Commission tree drop-off locations work sort of like a take-a-penny, leave-a-penny tray at a cash register. Anyone can drop off their tree, and anyone is welcome to take them to sink their own brush piles. Anglers who want to sink brush should call ahead to make sure it is allowed in the body of water where they want to sink the trees. Some water supply reservoirs and other lakes have regulations to prevent dumping of brush without permission, according to the release.

No artificial trees are allowed at the drop-off locations. Anglers also should make sure all ornaments, lights and tinsel are removed from their real tree before sinking. A modest piece of parachute cord or bailing wire can be used to add a cinder block or bags of sand to sink the trees and keep them anchored to one spot, according to the release.

Christmas trees are relatively short-term habitat because they don't have much thick, woody material, but they can be gathered in clusters easily and sunk in large groups. The main stems will last longer than the wispy branches and continue to draw fish throughout the year. Many anglers use Christmas trees to freshen up productive attractor sites every year with the main trunks offering long-lasting cover, according to the release.