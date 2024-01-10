ON TAP
Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SW Christian at JBU women^6 p.m.
SW Christian at JBU men^8 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Alma^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Alma^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Alma at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Alma at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Siloam Springs at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at MACU^2 p.m.
JBU men at MACU^4 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^4 p.m.
