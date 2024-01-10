ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SW Christian at JBU women^6 p.m.

SW Christian at JBU men^8 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Alma^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Alma^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Alma^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

Alma at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Alma at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Siloam Springs at Bentonville^3:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at MACU^2 p.m.

JBU men at MACU^4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^4 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.