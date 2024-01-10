OPINION: ‘Sage Advice’ offered: '24 campaign season may be vilest run ever





When a retiring State Representative from Northwest Arkansas offered up some random thoughts that were "swirling in her head," recently, I read the list and asked that she share these with the reading public.

State Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, who has represented some part of western Washington County since taking office over a decade ago, didn't hesitate to say "sure" to sharing some advice and caution to the 2024 field of candidates running now pell-mell toward a March primary in Arkansas.

Since 2012, Fite has had to fend off only a courtesy or two opposition from the Arkansas Democratic party, but has always, it seems, gotten cross ways within the ultra right wing of the Grand Old Party.

And there has been a Libertarian or two trying to slip into the seat as well in the wild, wild West areas of Crawford and Washington counties.

Once, after her election in 2012, Fite and her ever-popular husband, Tom, could attend the GOP county meetings in Crawford and Washington counties as celebrities, well regarded with her political acumen, savvy on the floor of the House (as in getting legislation passed in a non-partisan fashion) and in her tireless work for children and youth and the disabled children and adults of the state -- especially the School for the Deaf.

But as the years wore on, and more and more GOP "wannabees'" and those who decided to "toe the hard right line," became dismissive, aggressive and ugly to Fite, despite her growing stature in the State House.

Fite is still electable and still a force down in Little Rock. She has served as the Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore for the last four years and has often stepped up to the speaker's lectern during the sessions to corral the 100-member House. I'll go as far to say her record is head and shoulder above most, if not all, who've been in the House the last decade.

But, Rep. Fite in 2023 called it quits for the next regular session, the 94th General Assembly, which is convening in January 2025.

Until that date in early January 2025, she is STILL (my emphasis) the state representative for her district and all of Northwest Arkansas.

But she is taking herself (and her family) out of the 2024 race for the House seat.

That does not mean she is folding her tent and stalking off into the sunset. She still cares about the state, the multi-county district she represents and the people of Arkansas -- especially the children, disabled individuals, veterans and taxpayers of this great state. She will no doubt be a valued consultant for many still left in the legislature or to our new administration that sorely needs solid, mature judgement.

In an email, here is what she pieced together some random thoughts to share with you Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer and voters of Arkansas.

All these things are swirling in my head, so I decided to write them down and share them.

There are truths for politics, and for life in general, I listed in no particular order:

1. The 'Keyboard Warriors,' are very real and can be evil. People you've never met seem to feel so comfortable typing awful things they'd never say to your face.

2. Jealousy in politics is indeed an ugly beast.

3. You'll seldom be criticized for doing more than you are. Criticism usually comes from all the underachievers.

4. Don't take to heart criticism from someone to whom you'd never turn for advice.

5. There are many who support whoever (is running for office and) is the newcomer -- the more unknown, the better. If that person ever becomes elected or known that same crowd will quickly turn against him or her in a most vile way.

6. You don't have to show up at every argument to which you're invited to speak to appear. Sometimes it is better to sit out a political ambush, disguised as a forum or debate, than try to use the truth to fight against misinformation and innuendo.

7. Political figures attract weirdos. So, beware. And they take great delight in attaching themselves to your campaign, even when you offer them little or no standing to be in your political corner.

8. Don't seek political revenge in any race or speech. Rotten fruit, you see, falls by itself.

9. True friends are people who rejoice with you when you're celebrating and weep with you when you're grieving. These friends and supporters are worth their weight in gold. Cherish them, and do the same for them, and do not delay in taking the time often as an inconvenience for you to do so.

10. As tempting as they might be, snark and sarcasm are unbecoming and to be avoided in all ways, print, media, speech or in whispers.

And here, to this column writer is the absolute best of all the thoughts.

11. Your grandmother always told you to 'be the bigger person.' She was right. Do it.

Quite a list. A lot of political newcomers would do well to clip and save and obey.

