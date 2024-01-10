Siloam Springs City Board discusses gasification process at pre-agenda meeting

Siloam Springs directors heard a discussion on gasification during the pre-agenda meeting Jan. 3.

Director of Public Services Jason Davis presented the board information on gasification, a process that converts organic or fossil-based carbonaceous materials at high temperatures without combustion, according to energy.gov.

When disposing of trash, chemicals can pollute the air and degrade the ozone layer, Davis said. New technologies have found cleaner waste to energy generation, he said.

"Plasma gasification process, also known as plasma arc gasification, works by creating an electrical arc between two electrodes spaced apart," Davis said. "Pressurized inert gas is passed through the arc and diverted to a sealed container of garbage. Temperatures inside the container can reach 25,000°F within the arc column."

There are not any communities in Arkansas that have built gasification installations, although Chicot County in the southeastern portion of the state broke ground on a gasification facility, Davis said.

Chicot County Judge Tom Mosley did not respond to a request for comment on that potential site.

Davis said the cost of gasification would be between $30 million to $50 million with annual revenue of $6 million to $8 million not including the sale of slag and charcoal.

Slag is inorganic compounds and polymers that are melted or form a gas-like structure, Davis said.

Uses for slag include raw materials for tiles, road construction, landscaping and other things, Davis said.

Wendy Bland, director of the Benton County Solid Waste District, also spoke at the meeting.

The solid waste district is an agency that assists citizens with the proper management of solid waste including all garbage and recoverable resources, according to the district's website.

The district conducted a massive tenure assessment plan in 2022, and a need for an alternative disposal facility for solid waste, Bland said.

"We identified in our needs assessment that one of the ways to do that would be some sort of waste-energy facility," Bland said.

Gasification is one type of facility officials were advocating for the district's board of directors, Bland said.

Director Betsy Blair asked if the items that can be taken and recycled through gasification include paint and other hazardous materials. Davis said yes.

Blair also asked if the payoff period would take six to eight years. Davis said the payoff would depend on how much the city's cost is. He also recommended the city do a study and find out.

Director Lesa Rissler asked how this would affect the city's recycling program. That is up to the board, Davis said.

"We can continue recycling just the way we're doing it right now," Davis said. "Or we can put it in the gasification. It would be your decision on how we want to move forward with that."