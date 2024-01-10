Utility commission approves GRDA purchase of AMI meters for Siloam Springs Electric Department

Siloam Springs Utility Commissioners on Jan. 4 approved a proposal for the purchase of AMI meters from the Grand River Dam Authority.

The commissioners voted 4-0 to send the purchase to the Board of Directors for final approval. The board voted on the purchase during the city board meeting Tuesday night. Voting results for the purchase were unavailable at press time.

Total cost is $862,661, according to electric superintendent Phil Stokes.

Siloam Springs will reimburse the authority for the meters over 60 months at 0% interest. Repayment will begin after the meters are installed. Stokes also said the city will not pass the cost of the meters on to customers.

Grand River Dam Authority is Oklahoma's largest public power utility and is fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Siloam Springs purchases electricity from the authority.

Commissioner Bernadette Keck asked if the meters were in the city's budget. Stokes said they were. Commissioner Herbie Galicia asked how long it would take to install the meters. Stokes said the city would try to complete the project this year.

"We have a crew that's doing it full-time," Stokes said. "We're about halfway there."

The commissioners also approved purchasing two balers and the lease of fleet vehicles. Both of those issues went before the city board on Tuesday night.