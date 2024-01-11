Sue Tapp-Farley

Sue Adelaide (Kelly) Tapp-Farley, 92, of Siloam Springs passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pearland, Texas, where she spent her last three years near her children and family. She never stopped missing her friends and church family in her 35 years in Arkansas. Sue stayed in touch with many of them and loved getting phone calls or notes and letters in the mail, even in her last days.

Sue was born in Oklahoma City to Beth and Russell Kelly and grew up in Oklahoma and Texas. In 1949, she married Harold Tapp and later they moved to the Houston area and raised three sons. In the mid '80s they moved to Highfill to be near Harold's brother and wife. They attended church in Bentonville and made lifetime friends there. After Harold's passing, Sue moved to Siloam Springs. She joined the First United Methodist Church of Siloam Springs, where she joyfully hummed along with the choir, volunteered and made more cherished friends. In November of 1989, Sue married Jack L. Farley.

Together they traveled and enjoyed their many friends. She continued to paint and sew, but especially enjoyed knitting hats for Operation Christmas Child boxes for children around the world. She was faithful in her Christian walk and loved her Bible study groups. She knew this world was not her permanent residence and looked forward to her forever home with the Lord and her family.

Sue was preceded in death by Harold E. Tapp of Arkansas; her second husband, Jack L. Farley of Arkansas; her daughter-in-law, Linda Tapp of Ingleside, Texas; and great-grandson, Trevor Zane Tapp of Florida.

She is survived by her brother, George Russell "Pat" Kelly and wife Beverly of Oklahoma City; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Lynn Tapp of Pearland, Michael and Penny Tapp of Tomball, Texas, and Mitchell Tapp of Ingleside; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at First Church of Siloam Springs with family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Funeral Home in Pearland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, First Church of Siloam Springs.



