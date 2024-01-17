Greenbrier eases past Siloam Springs late to get first conference win

Greenbrier did just enough to beat Siloam Springs 46-44 and secure its first win in the 5A-West Conference at the Panther Activity Center on Jan. 11.

Taylor Crum scored 15 points to lead Greenbrier to the road win.

Crum's layup with 40 seconds left in the game capped a 6-0 run that broke a 40-40 tie.

Crum missed a dunk that would have iced the game with 7.6 seconds left with Greenbrier (10-9 overall and 1-2 in conference) ahead 46-43, but he drew a technical foul for hanging on the rim. Siloam Springs converted one free throw to make it 46-44 and also missed a shot at the buzzer.

Greenbrier coach Mike Simmons said Crum played well and is a good scorer.

"That last play he just has to lay the basketball in and it's over with," Simmons said of the missed dunk that led to the technical foul and presented an opening for Siloam Springs. "I guess since he had three other dunks he thought he needed to get another one, but that's just not the time and place to do that. You just got to get a quick score and end the game."

Siloam Springs (6-11 and 0-3) was led by AJ Moore and Nathan Hawbaker with 12 points each.

Crum made four three throws in the last 30 seconds of the third quarter to cut the Siloam Springs lead to 35-33. The home Panthers also led 12-8 after the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime.

Siloam Springs' last lead was 38-35 with 6:02 to play after a basketball by Hawbaker.

Crum made one free throw and then a dunk to tie the game 38-38. Greenbrier went up 40-38 with 4:35 to go, but Siloam Springs used a basket by Evan Allen to tie it back up at 40-40. That set the stage for Greenbrier's 6-0 run that made it 46-40.

Simmons said the Siloam Springs defense kept his team off balance for a good part of the game.

"You hope at some point you can keep it close then make that little run, get a few steals and some layups to get up," Simmons said.

Siloam Springs got it back to a three-point game at 46-43 it 21 seconds to play when Stewart Schwaninger hit a three-pointer.

Siloam Springs enjoyed an early 10-5 lead in the first quarter and 24-19. with 1:35 to play in the first half before Greenbrier made a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Panthers opened another five-point lead at 29-24 in third quarter on a basketball by Hawbaker. Siloam Springs led 35-29 with 1:34 left in the third quarter before Crum made his four free throws to end the quarter.

The game at Greenwood on Tuesday was postponed due to bad weather. The game will be played Thursday at Greenwood.

Alma 60, Siloam Springs 49

For the first time in six seasons, Alma got off to a 2-0 start in conference play.

Alma jumped out to an early 14-5 lead after the opening quarter with its strong defense in the Jan. 9 game. The Airedales made it a 31-20 lead at halftime, but Siloam Springs found success in the second half. The Panthers were down just 44-38 entering the fourth quarter and cut it to just 47-45 down the stretch.

Alma closed out strong after that to pick up the victory, using a 13-4 scoring run after that. Israel Towns-Robinson (18 points), Easton Boggs (17 points) and Miles Kendrick (11 points) had big nights for the Airedales.

Siloam Springs' come-from-behind attempt was aided by 16 points from Nathan Hawbaker and 13 points from Evan Allen.

Photograph courtesy of Krystal Elmore Siloam Springs boys basketball player Nathan Hawbaker puts up a shot over a host of Greenbrier players in a Jan. 11 game. .

