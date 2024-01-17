Installing new officers

Photo submitted June Wood (left), the second vice-chair for the Republican Party of Arkansas, swore in new officers for the Siloam Springs Republican Women on Nov. 6 at their membership social. The officers are (from left to right) President Ashley Weaver, First Vice President Faith Berry, Second Vice President Becky Eyberg, Secretary Laura Olson and Treasurer Veronica Lightbourn. The Republican Women will host their first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

