JBU women continue winning ways

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University women's basketball team hit 13 three pointers, forced 16 turnovers and set a new program record with its 10th straight win fending off No. 17 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 70-62 at the the Gaulke Activity Center on. Jan. 13.

With the win, the Golden Eagles (12-3, 9-0 Sooner Athletic) surpass the program's previous single-season winning streak of nine and maintain its grip on the league's top spot in the standings still undefeated. JBU also improved to 7-3 away from Siloam Springs this season.

Three different Golden Eagles poured in three three pointers apiece in senior Tarrah Stephens, freshman Abbey Sanders and senior Natalie Smith, allowing JBU to improve to 7-0 this season when scoring double-digit three pointers in a contest.

Five ties and seven lead changes peppered the first quarter with the teams combining for nine three pointers on 13 made buckets with the visitors holding a one-point lead, 20-19.

Although Jaci Calavan opened the scoring with a layup in the second, the Golden Eagles took control for good after a quick 8-0 run thanks to a trio of assists from Smith and a pair of buckets from senior Bella Irlenborn, giving the visitors a 28-21 advantage. The teams held pace the remainder of the half, and three pointers from Sanders and freshman Briley Burns helped maintain an eight-point JBU lead at the half, 40-32.

A quick 9-2 MACU run to open the second half pulled the hosts within two points, the slimmest margin since early in the second quarter, but that would end quickly after John Brown rallied on a 13-4 run to close out the third ignited by a Graci Harris' three pointer, consecutive Sanders' three pointers and an Irlenborn layup.

MACU (10-5, 4-5) responded with a 10-5 spurt to open the fourth to crawl within six, but Stephens buried a jumper and Smith drained her third three pointer on the next possession, returning the lead to 66-55. Sanders and Smith each converted a pair at the free-throw line down the stretch to fend off any comeback bid.

Stephens finished with a game-high 21 points, her second-straight 20-point outing, shooting eight-of-16 overall and three-of-three from long range. Sanders contributed 13 points off the bench, connecting on four-of-seven from the field, while Irlenborn and Smith each posted 11 points.

Smith dished out a career-best nine assists as 92% of John Brown's field goals were assisted (22-of-24).

Both teams shot similarly over 40%, but the Golden Eagles were able to attempt 10 more field goals thanks to seven offensive rebounds and 16 Mid-America Christian miscues. The visitors committed only eight turnovers in the win.

Kylee Scheer went three-of-four from behind the arc and five-of-seven overall off the bench to lead the hosts in scoring with 15 points. Calavan and Alexis Borgstadt each notched a 13-point effort in MACU's second consecutive loss of the week.

John Brown will travel to the Sid Richardson Center in Fort Worth to take on Texas Wesleyan at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast live on the SAC Sports Network.

John Brown 60, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 51

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University freshman Abbey Sanders poured in back-to-back three pointers late in the third quarter to power a period-ending 11-0 run that fueled a 60-51 comeback over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) at Bill George Arena on Jan. 11.

Neither team shot particularly well, both under 40%, and the squads were separated by just one rebound, so the game came down to the Golden Eagles' three-point shooting effort. The hosts finished the contest 13-of-35 from long range, boasted by five three pointers from Abbey Sanders and another four from senior Natalie Smith.

An 11-0 run at the end of the third erased a five-point SCU lead and built a seven-point margin in favor of John Brown, a quick 10-3 rally from the visitors over the first 3:32 seconds of the final stanza knotted the game at 46. Smith and junior Graci Harris connected on consecutive three pointers and the Golden Eagles closed out the contest on a 14-5 run over the final 5:28 of the period.

Senior Tarrah Stephens contributed a personal 7-0 run down the stretch and the JBU defense held the Eagles to two-of-eight from the field after SCU's run to tie the game.

Stephens led all scorers with 20 points -- her fourth 20-point outing of the season -- and completed her second double-double of the year with season-best 13 rebounds. Abbey Sanders contributed 15 points of the bench all originating from long range, and Smith finished the night with 12 points on four three pointers

Harris passed out a career-high seven assists in the win. John Brown assisted on 85% (17-of-20) of its buckets.

MJ Case poured in 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists for the visitors. Kennedy Allison scored 14 points and notched three blocks.