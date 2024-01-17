JBU’s Collins recognized by conference for road effort

OKLAHOMA CITY -- John Brown University senior Tyren Collins was named the Sooner Athletic Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his performance during the week that ended Jan. 7, 2023, the conference office announced Jan. 8.

The honor is the first of Collins' career.

Collins was a key part of a pair of wins for the Golden Eagles as the Muldrow, Okla. native averaged 18 points in road wins over North Texas at Dallas and Southwestern Assemblies of God. (Texas).

Adding eight rebounds and nearly a pair of assists per contest, Collins scored a career-high 25 points in the 86-77 John Brown win over SAGU. He scored 21 of his 25 in the second half, allowing JBU to erase a 14-point second-half deficit. In John Brown's final 29-10 run over the last 10 minutes of play, Collins accounted for 16 of the Golden Eagles' points in the run, including a pair of three pointers.

In the first outing of the week, Collins came off the bench to provide his first double-double of the season in the pivotal overtime win over the Trailblazers, contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds.