John Brown men’s basketball falls to Mid-America Christian

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Golden Eagles began on a slow start, falling behind 20-6 midway through the first half, and the John Brown University men's basketball team absorbed a 70-54 setback to Mid-America Christian (Okla.) inside the Gaulke Activity Center on Jan. 13.

The loss snapped the team's five-game winning streak.

Senior Tyren Collins scored eight of his team-leading 15 points in the first half, and sophomore Malachi Reeves netted nine of his 10 points in the second half -- including a three pointer that cut the Evangels (10-5, 6-3 Sooner Athletic) lead to a half-low 11 points, 60-49, with 2:49 to play. MACU finished the game on a 10-5 run to seal John Brown's (9-5, 7-2) first loss of 2024.

"One thing that stands out with this team is that it's full of guys who believe in each other and won't ever quit," head coach Jason Beschta said after the game. "MACU played a really good game against us today, and we just didn't do well in some key areas, and it ended up being too much for us to overcome in this one.

"Our effort was still high, but it just wasn't our game today. Again, our opponent certainly had a lot to do with that, but we will regroup, continue to play with joy, push each other and believe in the special group that we have."

John Brown shot 34% (17-of-50) from the floor, its lowest percentage in a 10-game stretch since a 77-57 setback at No. 25 Florida College in November. The hosts hit 44% of their attempts (26-of-59) and took advantage of a season-worst 26 Golden Eagle turnovers, converting the miscues into 22 points.

The visitors outrebouned MACU, 46-31, but the Evangels held a 14-0 advantage in points coming in transition.

Junior Drew Miller finished eight-of-nine at the stripe to contribute 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Mid-America Christian had four players score double figures with Mikel Henderson leading the way with 14 points.

John Brown returns to action Thursday night at Texas Wesleyan. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. and the game will air live on the SAC Sports Network. On Saturday, JBU will host Science & Arts (Okla.) in a matinee contest.

JBU 76, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 65

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Senior Noah Taylor tallied four three pointers and led four players in double-digit scoring with a team-high 18 points as John Brown University defeated Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 76-65 at Bill George Arena on Jan. 11.

Taylor shot 50% (7-of-14) from the floor. Senior Tyren Collins poured in seven-of-13 attempts from the field to contribute 17 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and a block while junior Drew Miller nearly finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Sophomore Josh Stewart came off the bench to provide 10 points and five rebounds.

Taylor's first three pointer tied the game at 10 apiece nearly 5 minutes into the contest. Stewart's three pointer gave the hosts its first lead of the game until the Eagles again knotted the score at 14-14.

Then, John Brown made its move.

Seven different players scored and the visitors shot just two-of-seven over the final 10:44 of the half as JBU pieced together a 21-16 run to close out the first half and build a 35-30 advantage at the break. Sophomore Tristan Batie knocked down a pair of three pointers during the run.

A 16-7 John Brown run opened the second half as the lead began to grow, fueled by nine Collins points and a three-of-12 shooting mark from Southwestern Christian, ballooning the hosts' lead to 14 at 51-37. That margin would generally hold until the Golden Eagles hit a 15-point lead, 74-59, with just over 90 seconds left in the game.

The Golden Eagles improved to 8-1 when shooting over 40%. Against the Eagles, JBU hit 30-of-69 (44%) and outrebounded the visitors, 42-33.

Ron Moore scored 15 points to pace the Southwestern Christian.