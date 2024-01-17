Late run seals Greenbrier win over Siloam Springs

Greenbrier used a 9-0 run to end the game and pick up a 44-41 win over Siloam Springs on Jan. 11.

The win was the first in the 5A-West Conference for Greenbrier.

Greenbrier (6-12 overall and 1-2 in conference) trailed 41-35 with 2:44 to play before Rhiauna Dorris started the comeback with two inside baskets. Greenbrier then made five of eight free throws in the last 1:22 to seal the win.

Dorris led Greenbrier with 19 points, including 15 in the second half.

"We hit big shots and we were able find (Dorris) around the basket quite a bit there in the second half, which was a lot of our offense there," Greenbrier coach Payton Edmondson said. "She finally got going. First half she missed a couple of chip shots that she doesn't normally miss. I was happy how she responded to kind of a rough first half and really came up big for us in the second."

Edmondson said the win was big for his team.

"In this league anytime you go on the road, you're going to have to earn it," he said. "For us to kind of respond like we did and find a way to squeak it out was really big for us moving forward."

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs (8-10 and 0-3) with 16 points, including three three-pointers in the third quarter.

Keehn's three pointer gave Siloam Springs a 20-14 lead early in the third quarter. Siloam Springs also led 8-7 after the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime.

Greenbrier climbed back within one point at 20-19 before Keehn sank another three-point shot. Siloam Springs led 30-27 at the end of the third quarter. Greenbrier forced a tie game at 30-30 early in the fourth quarter before Siloam Springs grabbed a 35-30 lead with 6:12 to play.

Siloam Springs led 39-33 with 3:18 to play when Kaidence Prendergast made a putback shot.

Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery said his team played good, especially compared to the previous two games.

"They came with the pressure late," Tillery said of Greenbrier. "I don't know that we necessarily turned it over a ton. They definitely sped us up and we did some things that we weren't doing the first three quarters of the game."

The game at Greenwood on Tuesday was postponed due to bad weather. The game will be played Thursday at Greenwood.

Alma 46, Siloam Springs 38

ALMA -- In her playing career for the Lady Airedales, first-year Alma Coach Chanlee Bottoms did it all.

She earned state tournament MVP honors while helping guide Alma to a championship in 2005, finished her career as the school's all-time three-point leader and was the MVP of the all-star game her senior year. But on Jan. 9, Bottoms accomplished something she had never done at Alma: pick up a league win as a coach.

The sister duo of Jaden Gramlich and Jordan Gramlich scored every Lady Airedale point in the fourth quarter to help Alma put away Siloam Springs in a 46-38 victory in a 5A-West matchup at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

"I don't really think so much about this being for me," Bottoms said. "I think this is as a team and how much we needed this. I hope this momentum helps us carry over and we can keep it going. That to me is more than anything."

Alma jumped out to a 15-7 lead after the opening quarter and had a 25-13 advantage at halftime. Siloam Springs found its groove in the second half to make it a down-to-the-wire finish.

Siloam Springs won the third quarter 8-6 then cut Alma's advantage to 37-33 in the fourth quarter. But that's when the Gramlichs took over for the Lady Airedales. Jaden Gramlich and Jordan Gramlich combined for 15 fourth-quarter points to help seal the victory.

"They struggled a little bit early," Bottoms said of the sisters. "But in the fourth quarter, they showed up on the scoresheet. They all do the little things that help us win games. Jaden hit big shots for us. She changed the momentum. I think she had one of her better games ever. Jordan left some points on the court but she had a double-double. That just shows she makes an impact outside of scoring."

Jaden Gramlich finished with a team-high 14 points to go with six rebounds. Jordan Gramlich had 11 points with 17 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block doing it all.

"My purpose is to do everything," Jordan Gramlich said. "I didn't score like I should have. But if I'm not scoring, I have to do other things well, too. I wanted to play well in the last quarter."

Siloam Springs' come-from-behind effort was fueled by Emily Keehn's game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block.

"She did everything for us in this one," Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery said. "She is very capable of that. For us to be successful, we are going to have to have that and more. If we hit some good looks that didn't fall, we are right there in this one."

