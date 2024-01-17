OPINION: Musings on life

You probably know this already, but if there is one place on this planet you are likely to encounter a unique individual or find yourself in a strange situation, it is at a local big box retail store with roots in Northwest Arkansas.

This place seems to attract the eccentric and weird, and I'd bet research studies and doctoral theses have attempted to explain why. I don't know if anyone has come to any concrete conclusions, but what I do know is that some of the most bizarre incidents I have ever experienced have happened at Walmart.

One of the first I remember was many years ago, and actually involved an employee -- er, associate -- of the store. One evening I was picking up things on my list when I noticed that everywhere I went a particular young woman ended up standing close to me. She was short, thin, had sandy blonde hair,and an air of resolute indifference. But at half a dozen different locations she was always within six feet of me.

So I decided to conduct a little experiment. In men's underwear.

Sure enough, within minutes she was right there beside me. So I squared up on her, made eye contact, and said to her, "No offense, darlin', but you are the most conspicuous loss-prevention associate I have ever seen."

"I don't know what you're talking about," she responded.

"Look, I know you're loss prevention. You know you're loss prevention. So unless you want to bust me or help me carry my stuff, could you please give me a little space?"

She threw down a pair of men's boxers and huffily walked away. Every time she saw me after that encounter, she made it a point to take off for the other side of the store.

I went shopping with my wife once after she had accidentally smacked her face on a car door frame and got a black eye as a result. On the way out of the store I noticed a young man following us. I didn't think he was of any particular danger, but I did notice he was eyeballing us all the way to our car.

As we were loading our stuff, the young man tapped me on the shoulder. "Can I talk to you a minute?" he asked. So we took a few steps away as Tammy finished.

"What can I do for you?" I asked.

He looked to his left, then to his right. "I just want you to know. If you ever hit her again, I'll kill you."

Many folks would have immediately become indignant or irate at this challenge. I just defaulted to "wise guy."

"I promise. I will never hit her again."

He smirked, nodded and walked away. Never saw him again.

And then there was the guy who sat down next to me one day on a bench -- when Walmart had benches -- and proceeded to spin a 15-minute yarn about the fact that people from the "Red Planet" were secretly taking over the world. When it appeared the lecture was never going to end, I made the mistake of interrupting him by asking, "We're being invaded by people from Mars?"

"No! I said the Red Planet! Weren't you listening?!"

I began to be concerned about my safety -- and sanity -- when my pastor walked up. It was definitely a providential moment.

I said, "Hey, Brother, you have just got to listen to this man's story. It's life changing."

My pastor sat down with the guy and I smugly walked away knowing I had just gotten him back for all those times he preached past noon and made us late to Callahan's.

Until next time, save money, live better and enjoy the infinite variety of extraordinary folks who congregate at Walmart.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (OK, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected].