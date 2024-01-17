Siloam Springs business offering people a place to stay warm during extreme temperatures

Photo courtesy of Heather Lanker. Miguel Rivera serves hot beverages to those without adequate shelter for the winter weather on Monday at Arch and Axe. Arch and Axe opened their doors on Saturday for anyone needing shelter from the cold weather. Café on Broadway and Pour Jon's have provided food and coffee for anyone hungry.

