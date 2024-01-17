What’s in store for 2024?

We do it every year -- clink glasses, kiss at midnight and vow that starting Jan. 1 things will change. You might've even said, "This is going to be my year."

If you're like many Americans, part of that vow may include a New Year's resolution. But, unfortunately, it often doesn't work out. Then New Year's Eve rolls around again, and you find yourself wanting to resolve the same things -- yet again -- because, hey, this year will be different, right? Here's a closer look at why it is so hard to make those resolutions actually happen, and what you can do about it.

Problem 1: We're not that committed. According to a study conducted by Forbes, 29% of people feel pressured to make resolutions because that's just a part of our culture. In other words, people sometimes pick something just because they feel like they have to versus being truly driven to do it.

Problem 2: We focus on resolutions versus goals. Resolutions focus more on changing habits or behaviors, like "eat healthier," while goals are more specific and measurable, such as "I walk a lap around the neighborhood every night after dinner." Resolutions can often feel like empty promises, but goals provide us with a clear plan for success.

Problem 3: We get impatient and give up. Most people quit on the second Friday of January, otherwise known as "Quitters Day." By February, almost 65% of people have given up on their New Year's goals. This is often because we lack accountability, don't see progress fast enough, experience setbacks or feel unmotivated. Time constraints and other responsibilities also can derail our goals.

So, how can you truly stick to it this year?

Take baby steps. Breaking down your goals into smaller, manageable steps. Think about what actions you need to take daily, weekly or monthly to progress toward your goals. Set specific deadlines for each step, which should be measurable, realistic and actionable.

Be accountable. It's easy to get excited at the beginning of the year, but as time goes on, our motivation can wane. To stay motivated, consider an accountability partner who can cheer you on. People who set actionable tasks and reported the progress to a supportive friend achieved their goals 40% faster than those who had written down goals, but did not share it with an accountability partner.

Keep yourself motivated. Celebrating those achievements, no matter how small, motivates us because the brain is wired to remember and respond to positive reinforcement rather than negative experiences. In fact, one study found that people who tracked small achievements every day enhanced their motivation. So, treat yourself to something special, like a nice (healthy) dinner or a relaxing spa day, as a reward for your hard work.

Don't use setbacks as an excuse to quit. Instead, take a moment to reassess and adjust your approach if necessary. Studies have found people who are flexible are also more likely to succeed at their goals. You might just need to take a few steps in a different direction to get to the same destination. Alternatively, being inflexible can lead to negative self-criticism and depression.

If one of your goals is to get healthier, lose weight or start an exercise program, talk to your primary care provider.