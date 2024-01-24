Arrests and citations

Jan. 15

Matthew Avery Gibson, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Jan. 16

Maria Ruvalcaba, 33, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Jan. 17

Takarius White, 26, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child warrant; possession or use of child sexual abuse material warrant.

Linda Laine Pennington, 59, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Jan. 18

Tyler Matteson Shaver, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Ryan Duane Cooley, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Ashley Nichole Tilghman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Jan. 19

Destiney Starr Roberts, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

Chloe Denise Towery, 18, arrested in connection with harassment.

Mark Allen Knepp, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Rickey Ueno, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 20

Charlie Cleveland Wilcox, 46, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kendall Jay Stopp, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Amber Phelps, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 21

Bobby Glass Konou, 78, cited in connection with failure to appear.

John Paul Turner, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.