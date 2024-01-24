Community Digest

Four chaplains memorial program

American Legion Siloam Post 29 will share the true story of four heroic chaplains and their actions on the night of Feb. 3, 1943.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at First Christian Church in Siloam Springs.

The program is free. For more information, email [email protected].

Ballroom dancing courses

The American Legion Auxiliary will offer ballroom dancing classes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 14 at the Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St.

Classes will cost $15 per individual or $25 per couple. Prices are per session.

Anyone interested may sign up by texting 479-402-4546 or by emailing [email protected].

Siloam Springs Chamber Banquet

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce will host the 94th Annual Chamber Banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at Simmons Great Hall at John Brown University.

Tickets are available for purchase at $60 each and table sponsorships are $600, seating eight guests.

For more information, email [email protected].

Daddy daughter dance

A daddy-daughter dance will be held in three sessions Feb. 9-10. Session one will start at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9; session 2 will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 and session 3 will commence at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

Sessions will be held at the Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St. To purchase tickets, visit http://tinyurl.com/y9hj3rrj.

Tickets will not be transferable between sessions due to fire code and will be exclusively distributed through the Parks and Recreation website.

Parks and Recreation fitness activities

The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation department hosts multiple fitness activities that are free to the public.

Line dancing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 until March 4 at the Parks and Recreation office at 401 W. University St. The class will be taught by Glenda Mueller.

Yoga will begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Parks and Recreation office. The class is taught by Brittany Acklin. See the website for updated information or cancellations.

Zumba is held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays at the Siloam Springs Community Building at 110 N. Mount Olive St. The class is taught by Jennifer Pittman. Attendees need to sign in at the door unless otherwise directed.

Pickle Ball Club

The Siloam Springs Pickle Ball Club meets at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the John Brown University Walton Lifetime Health Complex. The court is reserved until noon. All skill levels are invited to play.

For more information, contact Allison Bellomy at 832-978-2748 or at [email protected].

Library bookstore

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library is open from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Donations of books and DVDs in good condition are needed. The bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library. Proceeds benefit the library.

The bookstore also needs volunteers. Volunteers work one three-hour shift every other week. For more information, call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Cookie bake-off

Siloam Springs' great cookie bake-off will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Brick Ballroom, 119 B S Broadway St. Baker registration will be coming soon.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. Coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs; Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997, U.S. 412 East. For more information, call 918-422-5811.

Siloam Springs Bridge Club

The Siloam Springs Bridge Club plays at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club seeks new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information, call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Hospital auxiliary

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC and labor and delivery department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Visit the hospital front desk for an application or or more information call (479) 957-5032.

Meals on Wheels

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete. For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

Manna Center thrift store

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients can shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The thrift store will accept credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half-price.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

To volunteer or for more information, call (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center, 750 Heritage Court, has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and center staff will arrange play times. The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page. Search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m. followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

People who have had any interaction with the city's EMS crews are asked to fill out the survey on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council needs volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, call (479) 524-4009.

Make your home safe, accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries offers help to make homes safe and accessible with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, call (479) 373-6281 between 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Tailwaggers group

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the Siloam Springs animal shelter. Donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses also are needed at the shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 1300 E. Ashley St.

For more information, call (479) 238-3612.