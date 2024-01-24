JBU women continue on hot streak

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The John Brown University women's basketball team outscored University of Science & Arts (Okla.) 22-4 in the third quarter to erase a deficit as the No. 21 Golden Eagles won 63-51 at Bill George Arena on Jan. 20.

The win ended a seven-game Drover (11-6, 7-4 Sooner Athletic) winning streak at Bill George Arena and completed a perfect Golden Eagle (14-3, 11-0) sweep of the first round of Sooner Athletic play. It was the first time a SAC team completed half the gauntlet unscathed since Oklahoma City pulled it off in the 2019-20 season.

The league's top defense in John Brown, allowing just 53.3 points per game, limited the Drovers to just 51 points, a season low for USAO. The hosts won the rebounding battle 50-40, and senior Tarrah Stephens led the way with four of the Golden Eagles' season-high eight blocks.

Also contributing to the season-high 50 boards were seniors Bella Irlenborn and Leah Anderson, as the duo each ripped nine caroms in the 12th consecutive JBU win.

USAO set the tone early, shooting 47% in the first quarter and later building a game-high nine-point advantage, 23-14, early in the second quarter. After struggling through the first stanza, the Golden Eagles managed to use a 7-0 run midway through the second to keep the margin at six, 33-27, at the intermission.

Then, the hosts took control of the contest.

Five different players scored as the Golden Eagles broke the game open in the second half, shooting 7 of 13 from the field, allowing JBU to piece together a 19-0 run. Stephens began the rally 15 seconds into the second half, and junior Graci Harris' three pointer in front of the John Brown bench ended the run that produced a 13-point JBU advantage, 46-33.

After a pair of free throws, the Drovers' Lainey Morrow put back a missed shot at the buzzer to register the lone USAO field goal of the period. The visitors finished the third 1 of 15 from the floor.

The momentum continued into the final quarter, and after a pair of free throws from freshman Abbey Sanders, the Golden Eagles enjoyed a game-high 16-point lead, 59-43. Science & Arts would whittle the margin down to 10 twice, but Stephens was too much inside as the team's leading scorer finished with a pair of bucks in the post down the stretch.

While the nation's top three-point shooing team -- averaging 9.6 a game -- finished just 5 of 24 from long range (21%), the Golden Eagles turned to the post play and mid-range shots that eventually fell in the second half. John Brown outscored the Drovers 40-22 in the paint and shot 53% (10 of 19) inside the arc over the final 20 minutes.

Eight of nine Golden Eagles that saw action scored, paced by Stephens' 24-point, nine-rebound effort in addition to four steals. Senior Natalie Smith shot 4 of 6 inside the arc to contribute 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Senior Emily Sanders, Harris and Irlenborn each posted seven points as JBU improved to 6-0 in Siloam Springs this season.

Crystal Ortiz hit three three pointers to lead a trio of double-digit Drover scorers with 14 points.

John Brown played a Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

JBU 55, Texas Wesleyan 50

FT. WORTH, Texas -- Senior Tarrah Stephens converted a three-point play and junior Emily Sanders added another three pointer from behind the arc as the John Brown University women's basketball team pieced together a game-ending 13-6 run to capture a 55-50 win at Texas Wesleyan on Jan. 18.

The win allowed No. 21 JBU to continue a program-record 11-game winning streak while breaking a three-game losing skid at Sid Richardson Center.

Sanders scored all eight of her points, highlighted by a pair of three pointers, in the fourth quarter, and Stephens added a 4 of 5 effort from the line in the final 10 minutes. John Brown faced down a 44-42 deficit with 4:27 remaining and limited the Rams to 3-of-8 from the field and a turnover during the final stretch.

JBU hit 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished 4 of 9 from the court.

Both teams shot poorly from the field, with the hosts ending at 34% (21 of 62), and the visitors at 35% (19 of 55), which tied for the third-lowest shooting effort from John Brown on the season. John Brown still worked to a 40-33 rebounding advantage and limited Texas Wesleyan to just seven free throws.

Before the Golden Eagles' final game-clinching run, the teams exchanged the lead four times in the fourth quarter until JBU's game-high eight-point lead, 52-44, with just under 90 seconds remaining.

Texas Wesleyan held a 14-6 advantage in points off turnovers, while JBU enjoyed an 11-5 margin in second-chance points. The game was won at the free -throw line, where JBU buried 12 of 16 chances (75%), while the Rams managed a higher rate (86%), but connected on six of just seven attempts.

Stephens battled for 16 points and added eight rebounds in the wine, as senior Bella Irlenborn added 11 points. Coming off the bench, senior Leah Anderson shot 71% (5 of 7) and posted a season-best 11 points and eight rebounds.

Taryn Wills led the Rams with 15 points and seven boards. Imani Mitchell scored 10 points as a reserve.