Locals honored for academic work

Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. -- Siloam Springs native Eston Yandell made the Dean's List for the fall semester 2023 at Union University.

To be named to the list a student needs to attend full-time and achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Columbia College

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Todd Melancon of Siloam Springs was named to the fall 2023 semester Dean's List at Columbia College.

Melancon attended Columbia College online. To be named to the list a student must complete 12 credit hours in 16 weeks and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Siloam Springs residents Ernest Hill and Amy Trammel were named to Southern New Hampshire University fall 2023 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Sara Savage of Gentry was also named on the President's List.

Arkansas Tech

RUSSELLVILLE -- Six Siloam Springs students were named to the fall 2023 Dean's List at Arkansas Tech.

The students are Lindsey Bolstad, Brooklyn Nicole Fox, Yoceline Lizeth Gomez, Chloe Maree Maldonado, Emma Kathrine Norberg and Tyler-Pagie Patty.

All of the students averaged a 4.0 grade point average. A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average. or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the list.

Lincoln University

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Alyssa McCarty of Gentry was named to Lincoln University of Missouri's Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester.

The list comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.

UA--Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK -- Emma Gustad and Andrew Pilcher of Siloam Springs were named to the University of Arkansas--Little Rock's Dean's List for the 2023 fall semester.

To be on the list, students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Southwestern College

WINFIELD, Kan. -- Hannah Brown of Siloam Springs was named to Southwestern College's Dean's Honor Roll for the 2023 fall semester.

To be placed on the dean's honor roll must earn a grade point average of at least 3.70 and be a full-time student.