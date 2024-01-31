JBU slip past Central Christian

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Junior Drew Miller caught fire from behind the arc and scored a career-high 26 points, and freshman Trae Oetting came off the bench to provide 10 of his 13 points in the second half as the duo led the John Brown University men's basketball squad to a 75-72 win over Central Christian (Kan.) at Bill George Arena on Jan. 25 to sweep the season series with the Tigers.

Powered by three Miller three pointers, the Golden Eagles came out of the gates firing, hitting 9 of 13 from the field to open a 24-11 lead 8 minutes into the contest. Then, as part of six lead changes in the first half, the visiting Tigers responded before the intermission.

Turnovers and a Central Christian 10 of 19 shooting effort allowed the visitors to close out the final 12 minutes on a 30-16 scoring run, retaking the lead, 41-10, at the break.

Although briefly tied shortly into the second half, Central Christian held the lead until Miller scored a pair of buckets from long range and sophomore Klei Nagode added three points of his own to orchestrate a 13-3 John Brown run over a 4:54 span to hand the lead back to John Brown, 59-56, for good.

After Miller's go-ahead trey, the Tigers would later whittle the margin to one on three separate occasions, but John Brown wouldn't relent over the final 8:07 of the contest. Oetting would hit a pair of three pointers in the final 3 minutes to help the hosts maintain its advantage and complete the season sweep.

Central Christian had a chance to tie the game on the final possession but Chris Witten's jumper was off target and, although the Tigers had one last chance with a second left after the rebound went off John Brown and out of play, a desperation three pointer at the buzzer wasn't close.

The win improved the Golden Eagles to 7-2 inside Bill George Arena.

The John Brown shooting won the contest as the Golden Eagles hit 46% from the field (29 of 63) and enjoyed its second-best three-point shooting effort of the season, in large part to Miller and Oetting. JBU finished 13 of 27 (48 %) from behind the arc, helping erase an 18-turnover game.

The visitors shot just 38% (26 of 68) from the field, scoring just 11 of 36 (31%) in the second half.

Miller and senior Tyren Collins each contributed eight rebounds as the Golden Eagles won the battle on the glass, 47-33.

Oklahoma City 65, JBU 60

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Junior Drew Miller hit four three pointers, grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 26 points, but the John Brown University men's basketball team allowed Oklahoma City to use a 15-4 run midway through the second half to break a 43-all tie and take a 65-60 decision at Abe Lemons Arena on Jan. 23.

The Golden Eagles fell to 2-6 this season when shooting under 40% as JBU managed its second-lowest efficiency effort of the season at 32% (18 of 57).

Brandon Jackson scored 14 of his team-leading 22 points in the second half, willing the Stars to a season split with the Golden Eagles after John Brown won the first matchup by an 18-point margin in Siloam Springs.

Avery Jackson (17) and Sam Taulapiu (10) also scored in double figures for Oklahoma City, allowing the Stars to win for just the third time in its last 10 outings, dating back to Dec. 9.

Sophomores Malachi Reeves and Josh Stewart each netted nine points for John Brown.

Miller hit back-to-back buckets after the hosts built a 58-47 lead to will the Golden Eagles on a 9-2 response run to trim the deficit to four, 60-56, with 2 minutes remaining. Miller added one more three pointer in the final 120 seconds but John Brown couldn't find another field goal and the Stars converted 3 of s4 at the line to hold onto the victory.

Oklahoma City dominated the paint 32-12 and limited JBU to just four points off the bench.

Langston 90, JBU 41

LANGSTON, Okla. -- The John Brown University men's basketball team opened a three-game road trip with a 90-41 setback at second-ranked Langston (Okla.) on Jan. 27.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles fall to 11-8 overall and 9-5 in Sooner Athletic play.

John Brown was led by sophomore Malachi Reeves' nine points. Senior Tyren Collins and freshman Trae Oetting each scored eight points apiece, with Collins nabbing eight of the Golden Eagles' 23 rebounds.

For Langston, Cortez Mosley shot 12 of 12 at the free-throw stripe to post a game-high 20 points. Anthony Roy came off the bench to provide 18 points in as many minutes, while Toru Dean added 12. D'Monte Brown contributed nine points and a team-leading nine boards off the bench.

Langston opened the game by taking a 22-5 lead just 7:31 into the first half. Roy's and-one with 21 seconds left pushed the Lions lead to a half-best 30 points as the hosts carried a 45-15 lead into the half.

In the second half, Langston used an 11-0 run over a 2:32 span to push its lead to 63-21 with 14:15 left in the game. The margin would balloon to as many as 51 points in the second half before the hosts closed out the afternoon.

John Brown continues its road trip on Thursday night when it takes on Oklahoma Panhandle State in Goodwell. The game is set for a 7:45 p.m. start, and will be carried live on the SAC Sports Network.