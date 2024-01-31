JBU’s Eckenroth shatters mile program record

PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Freshman Cera Eckenroth shattered John Brown University's mile program record during the NAIA/Juco Challenge at the Robert W. Plaster Center on Jan. 20.

In her first collegiate indoor action, Eckenroth took the mile's top podium spot, breaking the tape at 5:12.45, setting a new personal, program and meet record. The freshman bested the program's previous best mark set by Allika Pearson by 8 seconds. Eckenroth fell just short of earning an NAIA B Standard mark by 4 seconds.

On the men's side of the mile, freshman Henry Zedler captured his section in a time of 4:31.76, good enough for seventh-fastest in program history.

In the 60-meter dash, the Mortons paced the Golden Eagle effort as the duo landed on top 10 times in program history. Weeks after setting a new program record at 6.93, junior Andrew Morton turned in a time of 6.97 to land him third in the record book. Freshman Emma Morton finished in a personal-best time of 8.33, also claiming third in the record books.

Junior Evie Scoles claimed a shot put bronze and etched her name atop the record book with a 12.61-meter throw on her fifth attempt -- .31 meters farther than her previous best and program record set in December.

Finishing just outside a scoring effort, sophomore Maci Hubbard set a new program record in the 400 meters at 1:02.66, with teammate Emma Morton just behind at 1:02.67. The tandem finished in 13th and 14th place.