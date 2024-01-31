John Brown III wins Pioneer Citizen award

The Pioneer Citizen Award is about honoring citizens who have greatly contributed their time and energy to Siloam Springs. This year's Pioneer Citizen has been a mainstay of the city all of his life: John Brown III.

Brown will receive the award at the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Simmons Great Hall at John Brown University.

Brown, whose grandfather founded John Brown University, has been a lifelong resident of Siloam Springs and has made significant contributions to the community through his presidency at John Brown University, as executive director of the Windgate Foundation and as a Republican state senator.

"Growing up here on campus, I've really lived my life in Siloam," Brown said. "But with opportunities to travel and do other things."

He was born in 1949 at the infirmary on campus. Brown grew up in Siloam Springs and graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1967, he said.

When it came time to go to college, Brown chose his family's namesake, where he graduated in 1971, he said.

Brown began to work for the university in 1974 and became vice president in 1979. Brown was named president of the university that same year, he said.

During Brown's years attending the university and then working for it, there was some unrest, and enrollment dropped below 600, and the university was not able to meet its budget, Brown said.

"We were struggling in a variety of ways," Brown said. "The first five years that I worked with the university, a lot of it was not only fundraising but in student recruitment."

At the time, JBU was recruiting about a third of its student body because students would come for a year or two then leave, Brown said.

Student recruitment was expanded, and the Walton Lifetime Health Complex was built in the 1980s, Brown said.

"We were trying to give students things to do, places to go on the weekends, and not be a commuter school," Brown said.

The university set a goal to recruit 1,001 students by 1991 and exceeded the goal that year. Along with recruitment, JBU also undertook some renovation projects and building projects as well as adding new degree fields like accounting and journalism, Brown said.

"Small colleges have to be kind of nimble," Brown said. "The curriculum changes because of what students are interested in and what they want to do."

One trend the university noticed was women were shying away from homemaking degree fields and enrolling in areas like engineering and business, Brown said.

As critical as retaining students was, Brown saw retaining staff as equally important. State Representative Delia Haak served as Brown's assistant in the mid-1980s.

Haak said Brown encouraged her to finish her college degree and continue on to post-graduate studies.

"Our first impression of him was how he accepted us as part of the JBU family," Haak said. "He looked out for everyone's best interests."

Haak called Brown a principled and ethical visionary who wanted JBU to be above reproach. Brown was a part of the Legal Society for Christian Lawyers and JBU was as a part of the Coalition of Christian Colleges.

In 1993, Brown stepped down as president of JBU. Lee Bollinger from Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kan., became president, Brown said.

Brown said he thought it was time to have someone outside of the family to lead the university. In 2004, Chip Pollard took the reigns at JBU and has served as president since, according to Pollard's biography page at jbu.edu.

"The last 20 years have been just miraculous to me in terms of the financial support and the relationship with students and faculty," Brown said.

When Brown stepped down from JBU, he began to work at the Windgate Foundation as the executive director, he said.

The Windgate Charitable Foundation was founded by William Loyd Hutcheson Jr, and Mary Ella Dietrich Hutcheson in 1993, according to the University of Tulsa's Chapman Legacy Society.

Hutcheson, who was a friend and colleague of Walmart founder Sam Walton, called Brown and offered him the executive director position, Brown said.

The purpose of the foundation is to advance contemporary craft and strengthen visual arts education in the United States, according to the Windgate Foundation's website.

The Windgate Foundation also focuses on education, health and community initiatives in Arkansas, the website states.

"It was just the type of thing that I was looking for," Brown said.

Brown stepped down from the Windgate Foundation in 2020, he said.

Brown ran for the Arkansas State Senate's then 34th District in 1995 and won. When Brown went into the Arkansas Senate, there were 28 Democrats and seven Republicans, he said.

Brown remembered being greeted by then-Senator Mike Beebe, who would later serve as governor of Arkansas, he said.

"Beebe was very kind and open," Brown said. "He helped us get started. There was a real camaraderie."

Brown helped start charter school legislation as well as helping to pass amendments in nursing- home legislation, he said.

"It helped to make the nursing homes responsible for the care, the nutrition, those issues and had standards they had to meet with," Brown said.

Brown finished his time in the Arkansas Senate in 2002 and devoted his time to the Windgate Foundation.

Now retired, Brown spends his time focused on family and his other passions.

Brown and his wife Stephania have five children who are all married and have families of their own. Brown enjoy traveling and visiting different places, he said.

Over the years, Brown has volunteered for several boards and commissions, he said. Brown is a commissioner for the Arkansas PBS Commission. He has also served on the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. Brown also served on the Siloam Springs Hospital Foundation Board, which oversaw the closure of the old Siloam Springs Regional Hospital at 205 E. Jefferson St.

State Representative Robin Lundstrum worked as a professor at JBU, and said Brown was one of the first people she met when she interviewed for the position.

Lundstrum described Brown as being very open.

"It's neat that you can be on a college campus and see the president walk down the halls talking to people," Lundstrum said. "He has lived the life of being a servant."