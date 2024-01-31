Quail Ridge Rehab resident celebrates 102 years

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Christa Carlton celebrated her 102 birthday on Jan. 29 at Quail Ridge Rehab and Living Center in Colcord, Okla. Carlton's birthday was actually in December but could not be celebrated at the time due to Covid. Carlton worked as a school teacher in Kansas, Okla. for 40 years and a short time in Westville, Okla. Carlton was also a part of the Kansas School Board and Library Board.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Christa Carlton celebrated her 102 birthday on Jan. 29 at Quail Ridge Rehab and Living Center in Colcord, Okla. Carlton's birthday was actually in December but could not be celebrated at the time due to Covid. Carlton worked as a school teacher in Kansas, Okla. for 40 years and a short time in Westville, Okla. Carlton was also a part of the Kansas School Board and Library Board.

By Marc Hayot

[email protected]