Senior center menu

January 31, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Staff Reports

Feb. 1-2

Th – Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, Sonoma veggies, roll, orange poke cake

F – Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, deli style salad w/ranch, pie

Feb. 5-9

M – Chicken jambalaya, collard greens, cornbread, roasted apples

T – Beef pot roast, roasted potatoes, seasoned carrots, roll, frosted cake

W – Creamy mushroom chicken over pasta, squash medley, French bread, cobbler

Th – Pork roast w/gravy, glazed carrots, broccoli rice casserole, mandarin oranges, roll

F – Open faced hot beef sandwich w/gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini & tomatoes, fruit cobbler

Feb. 12-16

M – Cheeseburger w/tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, baked beans, potato salad, chips, cookie

T – Ham & beans, potatoes and onions, cornbread, banana pudding w/wafers

W – Spaghetti w/meatballs, mandarin orange and spinach salad, bread stick, cherry cheesecake

Th – Chicken and cheese quesadilla, Spanish rice, guacamole & chips, poke cake

F – Salisbury steak, potatoes & gravy, country trio veggies, tropical fruit, roll

Feb. 19-23

M – Closed for holiday

T – Pork fritter w/plum sauce, au gratin potatoes, sugar snap peas, frosted chocolate cake

W – Beef and broccoli stir fry, fried rice, egg roll, fruited Jello

Th – Hearty chicken stew w/carrots, potatoes, corn, green beans, side salad w/ranch, cherry dump cake

F – Beefy potato casserole, whole kernel corn, pear halves, roll, orange zephyr whip

Feb. 26-29

M – Beer battered cod, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, hush puppies, fruit cocktail

T – Poppyseed chicken, Capri veggies, applesauce, crescent roll

W – Pork carnitas, refried beans, Mexican rice, tortilla, dessert – chef's choice

Th – Meatloaf w/sauce, potatoes w/gravy, mixed veggies, roll, pineapple upside down cake