Senior center menu

Feb. 1-2
Th – Brown sugar ham, scalloped potatoes, Sonoma veggies, roll, orange poke cake
F – Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, deli style salad w/ranch, pie
Feb. 5-9
M – Chicken jambalaya, collard greens, cornbread, roasted apples
T – Beef pot roast, roasted potatoes, seasoned carrots, roll, frosted cake
W – Creamy mushroom chicken over pasta, squash medley, French bread, cobbler
Th – Pork roast w/gravy, glazed carrots, broccoli rice casserole, mandarin oranges, roll
F – Open faced hot beef sandwich w/gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini & tomatoes, fruit cobbler
Feb. 12-16
M – Cheeseburger w/tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, baked beans, potato salad, chips, cookie
T – Ham & beans, potatoes and onions, cornbread, banana pudding w/wafers
W – Spaghetti w/meatballs, mandarin orange and spinach salad, bread stick, cherry cheesecake
Th – Chicken and cheese quesadilla, Spanish rice, guacamole & chips, poke cake
F – Salisbury steak, potatoes & gravy, country trio veggies, tropical fruit, roll
Feb. 19-23
M – Closed for holiday
T – Pork fritter w/plum sauce, au gratin potatoes, sugar snap peas, frosted chocolate cake
W – Beef and broccoli stir fry, fried rice, egg roll, fruited Jello
Th – Hearty chicken stew w/carrots, potatoes, corn, green beans, side salad w/ranch, cherry dump cake
F – Beefy potato casserole, whole kernel corn, pear halves, roll, orange zephyr whip
Feb. 26-29
M – Beer battered cod, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, hush puppies, fruit cocktail
T – Poppyseed chicken, Capri veggies, applesauce, crescent roll
W – Pork carnitas, refried beans, Mexican rice, tortilla, dessert – chef's choice
Th – Meatloaf w/sauce, potatoes w/gravy, mixed veggies, roll, pineapple upside down cake