Siloam Springs insurance agent Jordan Smithson wins OCLE award

Siloam Springs insurance agent Jordan Smithson is the 2024 Outstanding Civic Leadership Award winner.

Smithson, owner of a State Farm agency at 1002 S. Mount Olive, was selected by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Smithson said he has helped out different organizations like Ability Tree at 2350 E. Tahlequah St. and Choices Pregnancy Services at 809 S. Mount Olive St.

Smithson will receive the award at the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday night.

The award recognizes someone in the community who has gone above and beyond to promote Siloam Springs, according to the chamber website.

"I was very surprised that they picked me," Smithson said.

Smithson moved to Siloam Springs in October 2017 from Greenbrier, and opened his agency a year later. In 2022 and 2023, Smithson's agency led the company in Rocket Mortgage loan production, he said.

"We were competing against agents in Dallas and Miami and all these other huge communities," Smithson said. "And we were number one by far here in Siloam Springs."

State Farm entered into an alliance with Rocket Mortgage in 2019, where State Farm agents are able to originate Rocket Mortgage products for their customers, according to a news release on rocketcompanies.com on July 17, 2019.

State Farm encourages its agents to volunteer in the community.

In 2022, Smithson was awarded a $10,000 grant from State Farm, which he donated to Choices.

The pregnancy center used the funds to purchase new equipment and upgrade its internet, said Choices Executive Director Roxy Saucedo.

"Jordan not only wants to help, but to learn about the organization," Saucedo said. "He is always very generous. There is never a no from Jordan. He is always willing to help."

Saucedo also said Smithson is the perfect person to win the award and that many people have been impacted by Smithson's help.

"He and his wife truly care about this community," Saucedo said. "They are willing to go above and beyond for this community."

Smithson's office hosted a diaper and baby wipes drive for Choices, where members of the community could drop off diapers and wipes for parents in need, ended today, Smithson said.

Maddy Schultz, executive director for Ability Tree, called Smithson a selfless and friendly person who steps up and assists with whatever is needed.

Smithson has sponsored fundraisers and events for Ability Tree, such as a 5K event, providing drinks and snacks to the runners, Schultz said. Smithson had also offered his generator when Ability Tree needed it, Schultz said.

"Every time I see Jordan, he asks if there's anything that we need," Schultz said. "That is the kind of guy that Jordan is -- a service-minded person."

When Smithson is not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife of almost nine years, Chelsea, who also works in his office, and his three children, Case, 13, Aspen, 7, and Brecken, 3, Smithson said.

Smithson doesn't have a lot of time to invest in hobbies, but does enjoy camping and fishing, he said. Another passion is tending to his small farm outside of town, he said.

Besides helping out with Ability Tree and Choices, Smithson volunteers at his church, The Assembly, and is a part of the chamber board, he said.

Quoting Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert, Smithson called Siloam Springs a great place to live, work and play.

"That's kind of been our motto," Smithson said. "How do we leverage the agency to make it a better place to live, work, and play? We like to do everything we can, as local as we can."