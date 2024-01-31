Siloam Springs resident Lillian Wilkie signs with John Brown University to play volleyball

Photograph submitted by Siloam Springs High School volleyball player Lillian Wilkie signed with John Brown University on Jan. 24 at the high school gymnasium. Wilkie was an outside hitter her senior year. She made the All-State Tournament team and was All-Conference honorable mention. She had 221 kills on just over 600 attempts. She also tied for the team high in blocks with 43, an average of more than one per match.

