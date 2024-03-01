Thomas Martin





Thomas Lee Martin, 80-year-old resident of Pedro, right outside of Siloam Springs, passed away Feb. 24, 2024. He was born March 23, 1943, in Siloam Springs to Clarence Virgil and Nola Pearl (Lacy) Martin.

Thomas was a lifetime resident of Siloam Springs and worked as a mechanic for Gates.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Martin; and sister-in-law, Leona Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of the home; son, Terry Martin (Christy) of Robinson; daughter, Cynthia Leigh Davis (James) of Siloam Springs; grandchildren, Nathan Davis (Ashley Anne) of Prairie Grove, Casey Griffin (Lee) of Robinson and Jana Ulaga (Cody) of Siloam Springs; great-grandchildren, Knox Griffin, Hank Griffin, Gia Ulaga, Kami Ulaga and George Thomas Davis; brother, Jim Martin (Lorene) of Siloam Springs; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service was held Thursday, Feb. 29, at Yell Cemetery in Robinson, with Brother Randy Magar officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Baptist Childrens Ranch in Harrison or Saving Grace of Northwest Arkansas.

