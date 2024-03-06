Arrests and citations

Feb. 26

Joseph Alan Maupin, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; assault - third degree.

Todd Rian Wilson, 46, arrested in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to test.

Maria Benita Lobaton, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 27

James Christopher Turner, 53, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Dawnell Tashawn Vann, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

Bradley William Denison, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jesus Hernandez Alvares, 36, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Michael Wayne Ochoa, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Meagan Danielle Bergthold, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Garrett Christopher Davis, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 28

Bradley Roy Fondren, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Douglas Giovanni Escobar, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Ragenia Kitt Krell, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Treyton Blaine Jordan, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aaron Figueroa, 37, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Michelle Valdez, 30, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Feb. 29

Stephaine Lou Ann Tello, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Tyler Don Younger, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Erika Eliza Sparrow, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Christina Lynn Tucker, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Caden Nathanyel Emmett, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

Erick Suaste, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 1

Yoezer Herve Paz, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Kevin David Galvis-Beltran, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; no driver's license.

Miguel Angel Paz, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Brenda Kay Fullerton, 59, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 2

Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Stephen Garin Swain, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Trenton Alan Jordan Reynolds, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Lee Asencio-Porter, 20, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.