Community digest

A Widow's Heart

A Widow's Heart will hold its monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. March 12 at Camp Siloam, 3600 S. Lincoln St.

Licensed nutritionist Tracy Canat will give the group hints on eating well and cooking for one or two. Widows can bring salads and also are encouraged to bring their favorite Bible verse and how it helped them.

For more information, call Ann Masterson at (479) 531-9791 or Coralie Sawyer (479) 220-8279.

Solar eclipse viewing party

There will be a solar eclipse viewing party beginning at 11 a.m. April 8 at Memorial Park, 317 S. Mount Olive St. in Siloam Springs.

There will be food trucks, music, games and views of the eclipse. The main event will start at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit exploresiloameclipse.com.

Kite Day is April 6

The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation's annual Kite Day will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 6 at City Lake Park, 22700 Dawn Hill East Road.

Attendees may bring their own kites or create one at a kite-making station. Fire and Police department vehicles will be on hand for a Touch-a-Truck event for kids of all ages.

Movie Night on April 5

Family Movie Night will start at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St.

"Space Jam" is the movie. Lemonade and popcorn will be available.

Beginners' crochet class

A beginners' crochet class will be held at 6 p.m. March 26-27 at Olive & Opal, 300 E. Main St. No experience is necessary and all supplies will be provided.

Tickets are $30 per person and include the cost of supplies. To purchase tickets, visit http://tinyurl.com/ysft37zj.

Spring cleanup in April

The Siloam Springs Spring Cleanup will be held from April 1- 5. This event is free of charge and organized by the city's Sanitation Division.

Residents should have their items placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day during the week of April 1.

More information can be found by visiting https://www.siloamsprings.com/463/Fall-and-Spring-Cleanup.

For inquiries, contact (479) 524-8512 or email [email protected].

Disc golf tournament fundraiser

Harps Sports will present Natural Falls 36-hole disc golf tournament fundraisers from 9 a.m.until 2 p.m. March 23 at Natural Falls State Park 19225 East 578 Road in Colcord, Okla.

The fundraiser will benefit the family of Trey Glass, 19-year-old from Kansas, Okla., who went missing Dec. 15.

Registration will open soon. Visit http://tinyurl.com/mprxpwjt for more information.

Paddle sports safety course

Arkansas Outdoor Outfitters will host a paddle sports safety course beginning at 8 a.m. March 16 at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park.

The two-day course will teach the latest whitewater safety techniques for canoes, kayaks, rafts and stand-up paddle boarding boats.

Certified instructors will offer information about cold weather padding, self awareness, self-rescues and helping others in a river environment.

The cost $185.50 per person with no additional fees through the website. Visit arkansasoutdooroutfitters.com.

Wonderful world of nature: cicadas

The Siloam Springs Public Library will begin a new monthly nature series from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturdays. The program is for children in grades 1-6.

Children will learn about the cicada life cycle, create a cicada craft and color pages this month. For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/mry7paw3.

Women encouraging women workshop

Cross My Heart Ministry will host a free women encouraging women workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. March 13 at 3600 S. Lincoln St.

For more details or to register for free childcare, email [email protected].

Celebration of veterans

The Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29's Ladies Auxiliary will host a celebration of veterans from 6 to 10 p.m. March 15 at the Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St. The celebration will honor the American Legion's 105 birthday.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available on Eventbrite.

For more information, email [email protected].

Girls Night Out

Main Street Siloam Springs will host Girls Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. March 14 in downtown Siloam Springs. The theme is Garden Party.

Stop by the Brick Ballroom 119B S. Broadway St. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to visit event sponsor Generations Bank, to pick up a free goodie bag and check out the floral photo booth.

Attendees will have the chance to win one of Main Street's giveaway by scanning a QR code while checking out at participating businesses.

For more information, email [email protected].

Barbie Prom

Olive & Opal 205, S. Maxwell St. will host a Barbie Prom from 7 to 10 p.m. March 9. The event is open to anyone ages 18 and over.

Tickets will be $35 per Barbie and will allow access to Olive & Opal's Graze Bar, one drink ticket , the Barbie Photo Booth and dance party.

For more information, call (479) 373-2454 or email [email protected].

Ballroom Dancing Courses

The American Legion Auxiliary will offer ballroom dancing classes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 14 at the Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St.

Classes will cost $15 per individual or $25 per couple. Prices are per session.

Anyone interested may sign up by texting (479) 402-4546 or by emailing [email protected].

Parks and Recreation fitness activities

The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department hosts multiple fitness activities that are free to the public.

Zumba is held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Siloam Springs Community Building at 110 N. Mount Olive St. The class is taught by Jennifer Pittman. Attendees need to sign in at the door unless otherwise directed.

Pickle Ball Club

The Siloam Springs Pickle Ball Club meets at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the John Brown University Walton Lifetime Health Complex. The court is reserved until noon. All skill levels are invited to play.

For more information, contact Allison Bellomy at 832-978-2748 or at [email protected].

Library bookstore

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St. is open from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Donations of books and DVDs in good condition are needed. The bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library. Proceeds benefit the library.

The bookstore also needs volunteers. Volunteers work one three-hour shift every other week. For more information, call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. Coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs; Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997, U.S. 412 East. For more information, call (918) 422-5811.

Siloam Springs Bridge Club

The Siloam Springs Bridge Club plays at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club seeks new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information, call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Hospital auxiliary

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC and labor and delivery department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Visit the hospital front desk for an application or or more information call (479) 957-5032.

Meals on Wheels

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that takes about an hour to complete.

For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

Manna Center thrift store

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients can shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The thrift store will accept credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half-price.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

To volunteer or for more information, call (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and center staff will arrange play times. The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page. Search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m. followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

People who have had any interaction with the city's EMS crews are asked to fill out the survey on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council needs volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, call (479) 524-4009.

Make your home safe, accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries offers help to make homes safe and accessible with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, call (479) 373-6281 between 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Tailwaggers group

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the Siloam Springs animal shelter. Donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses also are needed at the shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 1300 E. Ashley St.

For more information, call (479) 238-3612.