HEALTHY LIVING: About the middle-aged brain

Do you ever find yourself unable to recall information -- like that one actor from that show you like? You know, what's-his-name, the one who fights villains and saves that kid?

If this sounds familiar, you may blame lack of coffee, reliance on technology or even hormones for that fog blanketing your brain, but the truth is that some of these changes are just a part of aging.

According to a 2020 study, we tend to hit our cognitive maximum around age 35, and then after age 45, our brain power slowly declines. This may present as difficulty paying attention, slower reaction time, losing your train of thought, inability to multitask, forgetting why you walked into a room or "finding" the right words.

However, there are ways to combat cognitive decline. New research shows exercise and sleep aren't just for maintaining physical health -- they can help reduce the risk of diminishing brain power by up to 30%.

According to one study, regular aerobic exercise can boost the size of the hippocampus, the area of the brain involved in verbal memory and learning. Getting your heart pumping also increases blood flow to the brain, leading to better communication between brain cells.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, which adds up to 30 minutes per day, five days per week. Exercise also can indirectly boost memory and thinking by boosting mood, improving sleep and reducing stress and anxiety.

That's good news because, as it turns out, you need both exercise and good sleep to thrive. Middle-aged people must prioritize a combination of sleep and fitness with these tips:

Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Avoid caffeine in the afternoon and evening, and limit alcohol intake, as both can interfere with sleep.

Create a sleep-conducive environment. Make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet and between 60 and 72 degrees. Some claim the magic number is 65.

Eat a healthy diet. Eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, as low-fiber but high-fat diets can decrease deep, recuperative sleep.

Exercise regularly. Regular exercise can improve sleep quality, but be careful not to exercise too close to bedtime. Try to work in that workout at least one hour ahead of when you start winding down for bed.

Limit screen exposure before bedtime. The blue light emitted by electronic devices can disrupt sleep, so avoid screens for at least an hour before bedtime.

Manage stress. Stress can interfere with sleep. Try to find ways to manage stress such as practicing mindfulness meditation or deep breathing exercises.

Stick to a sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up simultaneously every day, even on weekends and vacations.

Treat sleep disorders. Talk to your doctor about treatment options if you have a sleep disorder such as sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome.

