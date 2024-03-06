JBU women reach conference tournament final

FORT WORTH, Texas -- All eight Golden Eagles that saw action scored at least five points apiece, and the top-seed's defensive stymied the Evangels' fourth-quarter comeback bid as the No. 13 John Brown University women's basketball team outscored Mid-America Christian (Okla.) by seven in the final period to hold on to a 71-63 in the Sooner Athletic tournament semifinals on Monday night.

JBU faced Langston (Okla.), the second seed, in the finals Tuesday night. Results were not available at press time.

Freshman Abbey Sanders picked a great time to turn in a career-high effort, as she poured in 5 of 6 from the floor -- all from behind the arc -- to score 17 points, leading the Golden Eagle (27-3) effort to extend the winning streak to 25.

After four lead changes in the third quarter alone, including MACU's first lead of the game at 41-40, the fourth-seeded Evangels (22-8) ended the stanza on a brief 4-0 run to grab momentum heading into the final quarter trailing by just a point, 52-51.

Then, the Mid-America Christian offense went cold and the Golden Eagles turned up the pressure in the backcourt. After shooting 44% through the first 30 minutes of action, MACU fell into a 4 of 17 slump as six JBU players scored in the frame. Senior Leah Anderson came off the bench to provide a huge five points, including an early triple to widen the Golden Eagle lead to four, 55-51.

Sanders hit her fifth three pointer of the night with just over three minutes remaining, and senior Tarrah Stephens, who finished with 13 points and five helpers, and junior Graci Harris contributed layups down the stretch before three of four free throw attempts fell.

MACU had just two field goals over the first 9:34 of the final quarter.

John Brown ran out to an early 8-0 lead and later enjoyed a commanding 16-9 advantage after back-to-back three pointers from Sanders and freshman Briley Burns. Abbey Sanders drained three three pointers before halftime, and JBU's lead ballooned to a half-best 13 points, 32-19, with 2:29 left in the half. The Evangels entered the intermission on a brief 8-4 run to pull within nine at the break.

Then, Mid-America Christian took advantage of the lone Golden Eagle cold streak coming out of the half, as the Blue and Gold battled through an 0 of 6 streak behind the arc, while the Evangels rallied on a 14-4 run to take its first lead of the game.

JBU enjoyed a 30-5 scoring advantage by its reserves, and finished the evening nearly 50% (26 of 54) from the floor, in addition to knocking down 10 of 11 from the charity stripe.