JBU’s Miller receives conference honor

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Junior Drew Miller was named to the second team, and two other Golden Eagles earned accolades as the Sooner Athletic released its All-Conference honorees, the league office announced Feb. 29.

After landing on the All-Freshman team last season, sophomore Malachi Reeves was named an All-SAC honorable mention, while freshman Trae Oetting was named to the five-member All-Freshman team.

"All of us are so proud of these guys for the recognition they earned," Coach Jason Beschta noted. "To be honored in this way speaks volumes of the hard work they have put in, as well as the consistent high level they have performed at throughout the season."

In his first season at JBU, Miller led the squad in scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounds per game (7.2 rpg), leading all conference guards in rebounding. With 22 double-figure scoring games this season, the Rogers native posted eight with 20-plus points and scored a career-high 26 points in back-to-back outings against Central Christian (Kan.) and Oklahoma City. With a team-leading six double-doubles, he finished second on the team in shooting efficiency (40%), but also ended up third in the conference with 72 three pointers and eighth with 410 total points. Miller started all 27 games this season, averaging nearly 34 minutes a night.

In a breakout second season, Reeves turned in a career year by hitting new highs in points per game (13.0), rebounds (5.2), assists (3.6) and in all three shooting categories. Starting all 27 games of the season, the Lexington, S.C., product shot 38% from the field (120 of 309), 34% from deep (47 of 139) and 70% (64-of-92) at the charity stripe. He dropped a career-best 23 points, including the game-winning triple, in John Brown's upset win of then-No. 10 Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Dec. 9.

Oetting saw action in 24 of 27 games in his freshman campaign, contributing 6.2 points per game. Hailing from Springfield, Mo., he averaged just over 17 minutes per game, and posted double-figure scoring five times, including a career-best 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting at Southwestern Christian (Okla.). Oetting finished the season shooting 40% from the floor (47 of 119).

Beschta added: "To come in to the SAC as a transfer the way Drew did, and make such an immediate impact, speaks so highly of him and his abilities. He has taken on a role for us as more than just a scorer, though he has done that at a high level, but also as an elite rebounder. Malachi has done something of everything for us this season. He can score in multiple ways, rebound, guard, and as we have needed it, leading us in assists in the second half of the season. Trae has come in playing fearless for us all season. He has been clutch, hitting what proved to be the game-winning shot in a couple of games, and he just keeps playing better and better."