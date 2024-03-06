John Brown University construction management students make strong showing at competition in Dallas

John Brown University's construction management seniors and juniors traveled to Dallas this past weekend and made a strong showing in the Regional Associated Schools of Construction/TEXO Student Competition.

The competition is an annual competition between construction management programs in the region including Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and others, according to a university news release.

The competition began with development of a project proposal over a 16-hour period at the home school)with final presentations to the judges in Dallas.

The JBU Heavy Civil team placed second and the Design Build team placed third in their divisions, according to the release.

"I'm very proud of our students and the hard work they put in for the TEXO competition and we thank God, who gives the victory," said David Martin, Ph.D., department chair of construction management.

JBU students also garnered individual awards as junior Sam Green received first place for best presenter in the Heavy Civil Division, and seniors Matt Bowden and Christopher Burgess won third place for best presenter in the Heavy Civil Division and the Design Build Division, according to the release.

This is the 11th year in a row JBU construction management students have placed in at least one division of the competition, according to the release.

"JBU's construction management continues to prove that our program belongs in the construction management major leagues," Martin said. "Our programs' success is a reflection of the quality of our students, the dedication of its faculty and staff, the support of JBU's administration and the involvement of our industry partners."