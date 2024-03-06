OPINION: Creating a truly local DNA

One of my favorite all-time quotes is by General Shinseki, and it goes as follows: "If you don't like change, you are going to enjoy irrelevance even less." When we ask people, what does truly local really mean, we get varied responses, but invariably most will say that it is shopping local. While shopping local is certainly a component of being truly local, I would suggest that being truly local is far more than shopping local. In fact, the shopping component only makes up 10-20% of a truly-local DNA that is needed in a community to assure it becomes an economic force from which the community can prosper and grow.

First, let's quickly discuss shopping. Yes, shopping local is part of the truly-local DNA experience, but we must understand that not all shopping local is created equal. When one shops at a locally-owned and operated business, with the compounding effect, this has between a three to seven times higher local impact than shopping at a big box, chain or online where the owners aren't local. The compounding impact is real. When we spend locally with locals, those dollars are then re-spent again and again locally creating what economists commonly refer to as the compounding effect or impact. Understand, locally-owned and operated businesses impact your economy greater than most ever imagine.

Many don't understand the vast differences in economic development. Not all economic development will impact your community the same. There are certain types of economic development that not only return a far greater ROI, but that will spur outside and private investment dollars at a much higher rate than any other economic investment. One example, the ROI on economic development dollars is four times higher when that economic development occurs in the communities downtown. Your downtown is the eyes into the community. It is the heart and soul of your community. Visitors will pass judgement on your entire community just by visiting your downtown. No compelling downtown, no compelling community in the eyes of visitors.

Do we understand the devastating impact when a community loses its media base? Your local newspaper is your community's ambassador to the outside world,. If it were to disappear, who would tell your story and promote your town to the world? A Notre Dame study showed that where newspapers have gone out of business, the cost of local government grows more than 30% within five years. Not only that, but when communities become what is referred to as "news deserts" (those without a newspaper or voice) that businesses decline, less people will vote and civic involvement and volunteering dwindles. This isn't just an opinion. It is a well-studied and supported fact.

Regardless of whether you have a small or large tourism base, there are simple ways to double down on this base. Nearly every town can create some sort of tourism and those with ample tourism can grow that substantially with simple tactics and strategies. Tourism is the fastest form of economic development available to any community.

Most city and community governments agree a truly-local DNA mentality is critical to their growth and future. However, did you know many governments, while with the best intentions, have laws, regulations and procedures that actually harm their own efforts? I am aware of communities that still believe no zoning and regulations is the mark of a free community. Nothing could further from the truth. Lack of reasonable zoning and regulations mark your community as a community that is anti-business and doesn't take the effort to look after their landowners and business owners. Nothing spells "no one cares" like a decrepit old mobile home park springing up near your business district or run-down buildings in your downtown. Freedom is great until it negatively impacts and fails to protect others.

Does your community need job growth? Are your children leaving for college, never to return other than for trips home to say hi? A truly-local DNA is one that includes innovation, fosters the entrepreneurial spirit, creative business owners and technology. These will all serve to send a message to the youth -- you are worth keeping here or coming back after school.

While we intuitively understand that the arts, music and entertainment are vital to the truly-local mentality, few communities take the steps to spread that message and welcome those capable of sharing those talents. That simple step draws residents and tourism alike to your community.

As they say the greatest form of flattery is to not reinvent the wheel, but to copy programs that have shown success.

Communities must change and stop employing the same traditional strategies that only spell doom. With the influx of non-local big boxes, chains and of course, online offerings, communities that don't utilize new techniques will fail.

John Newby is a nationally recognized columnist, speaker and publisher. He consults with chambers, communities, business and media. His "Building Main Street, not Wall Street," column appears in 60+ newspapers and media outlets. As founder of Truly-Local, he assists chambers, communities, media, and businesses in creating synergies that build vibrant communities. He can be reached at: [email protected].