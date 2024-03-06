RELIGION: Are you stumbling through life in darkness?

"Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the Light of the world: he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life." John 8:12

Have you ever tried to walk someplace in total darkness? Perhaps in a cave or on a moonless night? What happened? Without any light, we lose our way and begin to trip and stumble over everything. But what if a friend has a flashlight? If we walk with him, we can see and find our way. But if we do not follow closely, we again begin to stumble and lose our way in the darkness.

We live in a world full of darkness when it comes to knowledge of the truth. People don't know or understand who they are, how they got here, why they are here, or how to live. People do not know God, their Maker, or how to walk in fellowship with Him. Instead, people deny the existence of God and believe they are freak accidents of time, chance, and evolution. They have no idea of their purpose here in this world -- if they even have one -- or what will happen to them after they die.

To the people of this dark and sinful world who are stumbling about in spiritual darkness, trying this and that to find happiness and fulfillment, Jesus says, "I am the Light of the world: he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life."

Jesus truly is the light of the world. He speaks the truth about our utter sinfulness before God and the condemnation we deserve, and He speaks the truth when He calls upon lost sinners to repent and trust in Him for forgiveness and life everlasting (cf. John 8:23-24; 8:44; 8:34-36; 8:51; 3:3-6,14-21).

Jesus, the very Son of God, took on human flesh and blood and came into this world to save sinners like you and me. He lived a holy life under God's law and then suffered and died on the cross to bear the full and just punishment for our sins. Jesus' resurrection is proof that God accepted His sacrifice for sin and that we can be pardoned, forgiven and justified before God through faith in Jesus and His cross (Rom. 4:23-25). Jesus is "the Light of Life." In Him alone can we sinners have life in fellowship with God our Maker, both now and forever!

What shall we do? Shall we continue to stumble through life in the darkness, trying to find our own way? Or shall we follow Jesus, the Light of the world?

Like the person walking next to one with a flashlight, if we walk with Jesus by trusting in Him as our Savior and being led and guided continually by His Word, we will "not walk in darkness" but "have the light of life." We will not be condemned on account of our sins but be comforted with the knowledge and assurance of forgiveness for our sins and life everlasting through faith in His name! And we will be led and guided in the right way through life by the Holy Spirit's teaching through the Word.

On the other hand, if we wander off and do not follow closely after the Lord Jesus, we will quickly find ourselves stumbling through life in the darkness of sin and death, not knowing the way to God or how to live for Him.

Dearest Jesus, "In Thy light shall we see light" (Ps. 36:9). Graciously shine upon our hearts, revealing our sin but comforting us with mercy and forgiveness through faith in You and Your atoning sacrifice for our sins; and lead us safely through this life to Yourself in heaven. Amen.

[Scripture is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. He may be contacted by email at [email protected]. More of Moll's devotional writings are freely available at https://mercifulsaviorlutheran.net. Opinions expressed are those of the author.]