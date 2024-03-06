RELIGION: What you leave behind (on the bus)

Being a school bus driver, I see a lot of what could be called "quirky" behaviors. Now I'm not talking about misbehaviors, which we deal with on a daily basis. I'm talking about things that make you wrinkle your forehead, cock your head to one side, and ask -- rhetorically, to no one in particular -- "why?"

At this moment, sitting in the first bay of the Siloam Springs School District Transportation shop, is a 30-gallon plastic garbage barrel. And in the barrel, piling up over the top, is at least a $1,000 worth of winter coats and jackets, all left on school district buses over the last few weeks, and all unclaimed. Sooner or later, someone in the department is going to bag up those coats and jackets and they are all going to a local service organization.

I walk by that collection of clothing every day, and when I do, I just can't help but shake my head.

I imagine a conversation that takes place in many homes when an item of clothing turns up missing.

Parent: "Where's your coat?"

Child: "I don't know."

Parent: "Is it at school?"

Child: "I don't think so."

Parent: "And you don't remember where you left it?"

Child: "No."

I know where that coat is. It's on board my bus. And what's interesting is that there's a small white tag on the inside seam of the coat that says, "This coat belongs to ..." well, I don't know. Because the place where the child's name should be written with a sharpie is blank. So, on Friday, I will take the coat and add it to the pile in the barrel.

(As an aside here, my route kids and parents will tell you that if I find an item that belongs to them and it is clearly identified, I will do everything I can -- including visiting their homes -- to get that item back in their hands. But note the key phrase here: "clearly identified."

Now I don't know what happens to kids today when they lose their winter coats, but I remember what happened to me. When I was 10 I lost a very good coat one winter. My mother was, well, somewhat ambivalent. To a certain extent she and my dad embraced the philosophy that a child should suffer the natural consequences of his behavior, even if those consequences were somewhat inconvenient. So for the rest of the winter I wore a lightweight windbreaker. And believe me, there were bitterly cold days when that windbreaker was "inconvenient."

Anyway, if I were to give advice to parents of bus kids, especially since spring is coming soon, it would be this:

First, take a sharpie and put your child's name on every loose item they take to school: coats, jackets, backpacks, hats, lunch boxes, shoes, squirt guns, fondue sets, etc. Once again, if we find a name, we can usually get them back to their owners.

Second, consider taking an occasional inventory of important items at regular intervals. It's an easy segue to go from "Where's your homework?" to "Where's your backpack?"

Finally, if your child has lost an important item, and it can't be found anywhere else, come see us at the Transportation Department and take a dive into our "Lost and Found" barrel. You might be surprised what you'll find there.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (OK, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected].