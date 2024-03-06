Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 hosts veterans’ dance to celebrate 105 birthday of American Legion national organization

The Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary will host a veterans dance March 15 at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

The dance will celebrate the 105th birthday of the national American Legion organization and Post 29 in Siloam Springs. Tickets are $25 per person. Light refreshments will be served, according to an event poster.

Generations Bank is one of the sponsors along with Benton County Foods and Walmart, who each donated food items, Auxiliary President Betty Anderson said.

Anderson came up with the idea during an Auxiliary meeting last spring when Auxiliary members were trying to decide how to celebrate the American Legion's 105th birthday.

The American Legion was founded on March 15, 1919, according to legion.org. Post 29 was chartered on July 31 the same year, according to siloampost29.org.

Ideas were to have a military ball or maybe a bus tour of veterans' sites. The group settled on a dance.

"We couldn't decide whether we wanted it to be an official military ball or something else," Anderson said. "So ultimately, we decided to go with a plain dance and then work up to a military ball in years to come."

Anderson attended a dance sponsored by the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville a few weeks earlier, she said.

It was decided to host a joint celebration, Anderson said. Anderson said she hopes to host a dance annually.

"It's something different to do and something to do in the spring," Anderson said.

Anderson said she found the band Western Swing RULES Band when she attended a Martin Luther King celebration in Fort Smith in January. The band will plat at the Siloam Springs event.

One of the reasons for choosing Western Swing RULES is the band is considered an Arkansas Artist in Residence, which means the Arkansas Arts Council will pay a portion of the fee for the band to play, Anderson said.

The Auxiliary has sold around 20 tickets, but Anderson hopes to sell more.