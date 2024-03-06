Siloam Springs City Board discusses a possible sanitation rate increase for city

City directors discussed a possible sanitation rate increase for city customers during the pre-agenda meeting Feb. 28.

Jason Davis, director of public service, said there is a need for an increase because the cost to dump trash is going up.

The proposal is aimed at commercial and residential trash services with new fees for city trash receptacles and extra rates for bagged trash.

City Administrator Allan Gilbert said the landfill in Tontitown, where the city hauls its trash, is increasing costs by $3 a ton, and sludge would increase it to $14 to $15 a ton.

Estimated costs would be anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 in these extra costs to haul trash to Tontitown, Gilbert said.

"But that money's not budgeted, and we don't know where it will come from," Gilbert said.

Gilbert also said the city's annual spring cleanup, which will be held the first week in April, is an extra service that cost $10,000.

Another issue the city faces is property owners call for trash pick-ups multiple times a week, but do not get charged for those extra pickups, Gilbert said.

"It's costing us more money to get rid of trash than pick up trash," Gilbert said.

Director Mindy Hunt asked how the extra fee per bag would keep people from continuing to use private city trash receptacles.

The city placed new city trash receptacles with locks around town for businesses that were hit by illegal dumpers, Davis said.

"The business can unlock them, put their trash in there, and lock them back," Davis said. "They don't have to worry about people dumping on them anymore."

When sanitation truck picks up the city trash receptacle, the lock opens up so the driver doesn't have to get out and unlock it, Gilbert said.

Hunt said this seemed to encourage people to dump their trash illegally. That is why he provided locks for these city trash receptacles, Davis said.

Director Carol Smiley said people from Siloam Springs frequently dump trash in a trash receptacle at her clinic in Colcord, Okla.

"I would rather see that dumped there than just along the street somewhere," Smiley said. "But there has to be some consequence."

Communication regarding the proposal will be important because people may be used to extra pick-ups and would now be charged, Hunt said.

Potential changes should lead to revenue between $350,000 to $500,000 annually, Gilbert said.