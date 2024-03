Siloam Springs defeats Providence Academy

Photograph courtesy of Krystal Elmore Lola Kirby of Siloam Springs pitches against Providence Academy on Feb. 27. Siloam Springs won the game 11-0. The Lady Panthers lost to 7-3 to Rogers Heritage on March 1. Siloam Springs played at Gravette on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. Siloam Springs hosts Pea Ridge at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Photograph courtesy of Krystal Elmore Lola Kirby of Siloam Springs pitches against Providence Academy on Feb. 27. Siloam Springs won the game 11-0. The Lady Panthers lost to 7-3 to Rogers Heritage on March 1. Siloam Springs played at Gravette on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. Siloam Springs hosts Pea Ridge at 5 p.m. Thursday.