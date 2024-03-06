Torres wins in western Benton County House race; faces no November opponent

Bank executive Randy Torres defeated Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner in western Benton County's state House District 17 race, a Republican primary with no opponent waiting in the Nov. 5 general election.

Complete but unofficial results show:

Torres^2,318 (65%)

Criner^1,256 (35%)

Torres will succeed Rep. Delia Haak, R-Gentry, who decided against running for reelection.

In Centerton and southwest Bentonville, accountant Nick Burkes was leading real estate executive Joshua Hagan in the House District 14 Republican primary.

Complete but unofficial results show:

Burkes^1,309 (58%)

Hagan^963 (42%)

Burkes will face Democrat Jacob Malloy in November. This is also a race for an open House seat. Rep, Grant Hodges, R-Centerton, decided against running for reelection. Burkes is the son of Rep. Rebecca Burkes, R-Lowell, and former state Rep. Aaron Burkes, who is the chief executive of Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

In Fort Smith, Rep. Cindy Crawford defeated challenger and businessman Jeff Burks in the Republican primary in House District 51.

Complete but unofficial results show:

Crawford^2,573 (77%)

Burks^759 (23)%

Crawford will face Democratic challenger Jane-Ellen Udouj-Kutchka in the general election. Crawford seeks her fourth House term.

Brad Hall of Rudy, a rancher and storage business owner, was leading fellow rancher and firearm safety instructor Ty Bates of Evansville in House District 24's Republican primary.

Partial and unofficial results show:

Hall^2,678 (69%)

Bates^1,205 (31%)

Hall will face Ryan Intchauspe, a Democrat, in the general election. Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, decided against running for reelection this year. District 24 contains portions of both Crawford and Washington counties.

This primary suffered an error that left Hall's and Bates' names off some ballots in Crawford County, but the error was discovered on the first day of early voting and corrected. Those who had already cast ballots that day were allowed to come back and mark correct ballots.

The region's only Democratic primary in legislative races saw real estate investor Stephanie Funk leading cleaning business owner Erin Underhill in Rogers' House District 15 race. The winner will challenge incumbent Rep. John Carr, R-Rogers, who has no primary opposition.

Complete but unofficial results show:

Funk^436 (87%)

Underhill^65 (13%)

House members serve two-year terms and make $44,357 a year, plus expenses.

There are no contested state Senate primaries in either Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley this year.

