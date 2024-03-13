Arrests and citations

March 4

Harold Vega Crespo, 57, arrested in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Ethan Plessie Ray Lynn, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 5

Bradley McAllan, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Lu Arelong, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 6

Tawana Seree Bradford, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jonathan Kirkeland Millard, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kayla Christeen Cox, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dylan Atkins, 22, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

March 7

Deanna Jewell Willis, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Cindy Aline Johnson, 60, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Sosylina Maddison, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aaron Tanner Bishop, 39, arrested in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; hit-and-run accident; failure to appear; driving or boating while intoxicated.

March 8

Jimmy Lee Rayburn, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Hugo Dejesus Rodriguez, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 9

Margaret Mary Fields, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Misty Dawn Lamb-Gardenhire, 41, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Blue Swake, 34, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; tampering with physical evidence; driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no driver's license; careless/prohibitive driving; possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Dakota Swake, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; theft by receiving; tampering with physical evidence; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Ortiz Santillan, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Christopher Eugene Case, 44, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance required -- minimum coverage; no proof of ownership; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Eliaz Campuzano, 24, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

March 10

Cheng Lou, 44, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Chad Michael Castor, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device.