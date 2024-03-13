Education Notebook

University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three Siloam Springs students and one Gentry student graduated from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas on Dec. 16.

Dayse Castro, Elizabeth Frias and Abigail Hall of Siloam Springs, and Cindy Yang from Gentry joined more than 300 undergraduate students who earned bachelor's degrees.

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY -- Four Siloam Springs students graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in December.

Reigan Brown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Radiography.

Trisha Castro graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching.

Cruz Hagelsieb graduated with a Master of Science in School Counseling.

Ransom Van Asche graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences.

Missouri University of Science and Technology

ROLLA, Mo -- Benjamin Humphries of Siloam Springs was named to Missouri University of Science and Technology's honor list for the Fall 2023 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 hours and have grade point averages between 3.2 and 4.0.