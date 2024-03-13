HEALTHY LIVING: Tired of waking up at 3 a.m.

You've done everything right -- made sure the temperature and lighting are perfect, avoided screen time for at least an hour before bed and haven't had any coffee since lunch. Still, you find yourself waking up at the same time every night, staring at the ceiling.

Sound frustratingly familiar?

If so, you're not alone. Studies over the years show one-third of us don't sleep through the night several days per week. So, why not work to change that in observance of World Sleep Day on Friday?

During sleep, our bodies cycle from light to deep sleep for about 90 to 120 minutes, and we go through four to five phases of that each night. We need that rest to heal and for our bodies to balance our hormones, metabolism, blood pressure and heart rate. However, the average person wakes up at least once per night -- whether they remember it or not.

So, why are we waking up at 3 a.m. and struggling to get back to sleep?

It could be your habits before bedtime, such as consuming caffeine or alcohol too late in the day or not keeping your room dark or cool enough. However, stress, age-related hormone fluctuations, mental health issues (like anxiety) and sleep disorders also can keep us from getting enough rest. In fact, as many as 70 million Americans suffer from some type of sleep disorder such as insomnia, sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome.

The next time you find yourself awake in the middle of the night, try to relax by meditating, deep breathing or listening to soothing sounds. If you cannot fall back asleep within 30 minutes, get out of bed and consider reading a book or visualizing a peaceful place like the beach.

Just remember to stay patient. After all, fighting sleeplessness by obsessing over the clock will only increase your stress, which will keep you up even longer.

We want you to get your beauty sleep, and not just on World Sleep Day. So, establish a schedule by going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day, stop using technology at least 30 minutes before bedtime and cut off caffeine and alcohol three to five hours before you turn in.

Schedule an appointment

If persistent sleep disruptions have occurred for over three months and affect your daily life, it might be time to talk to a doctor. They can help you diagnose the cause of your sleeplessness and may refer you to a specialist. To find a Northwest Physician near you, visit https://bit.ly/PCP_Online today.