Heart of the American Artists in Siloam Springs seeks to grow the arts in Northwest Arkansas

March 13, 2024 at 7:52 a.m.

by Marc Hayot

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Attendees of Main Street Siloam Springs' Homegrown Festival browse through the Plein Air 2023 event from Heart of American Artists Association on Oct. 7, 2023, at Downtown Dance Studio 100 S. Broadway St. Siloam Springs.
The Heart of America Artists Association seeks to grow the arts in Northwest Arkansas.

Association President Todd Williams and fellow artist John P. Lasater IV, who serves as the marketing and design specialist, had a vision to grow the appreciation of two-dimensional fine art and promote the culture of the Midwest...