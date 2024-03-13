Heart of the American Artists in Siloam Springs seeks to grow the arts in Northwest Arkansas
Heart of America Artists Association continues to make progress
March 13, 2024 at 7:52 a.m.
by
Marc Hayot
The Heart of America Artists Association seeks to grow the arts in Northwest Arkansas.
Association President Todd Williams and fellow artist John P. Lasater IV, who serves as the marketing and design specialist, had a vision to grow the appreciation of two-dimensional fine art and promote the culture of the Midwest...